General Hospital spoilers: Jordan learns Sidwell’s big secret?

From the moment General Hospital’s Sidwell (Carlo Rota) decided to take up residence in Port Charles and attempt to take over Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) territory, we’ve been suspicious about his real motive.

Some will argue that because Sidwell is a criminal and knows how profitable Sonny’s operation is, that’s reason enough for Sidwell to go after the Corinthos patriarch. Additionally, this same group might point out that Sidwell zeroed in on Port Charles due to his rivalry with Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) and Holly (Emma Samms).

However, we’d counter that a man as well-versed with the world as Sidwell could literally set up his criminal organization anywhere. Plus, Lucky and Holly are long gone, yet Sidwell is determined to stay in town and wreak havoc.

Adding to all of this, Sidwell purchased the infamous Cassadine estate, Wyndemere, and has been rather insistent on reacquainting Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) with Helena’s dagger, the very instrument used to kill Alexis’ mother. So again, we question Sidwell’s real motive for lingering around Port Charles. This is where Jordan (Tanisha Harper) could come into play.

It’s been a few months since Jordan accepted Sidwell’s offer to work for him, with her only pretending to do so until she’s able to gain enough intel on Sidwell to finally expose him for the ruthless mob boss that he is. With her being a former federal agent and ex-cop, we think it’s only a matter of time before she gets a glance at the skeletons in Sidwell’s closet.

We can imagine a scenario where Jordan uncovers either one of two things. First, we think it’s a real possibility that Sidwell is actually a Cassadine. It would hardly be the first time that a new Cassadine heir appears in town to cause trouble, and we’ve been saying for a while that although General Hospital is entertaining, a villainous Cassadine presence has been missing. We thought it would be nice to see Nikolas (Adam Huss) resurface, but perhaps Sidwell being revealed as a Cassadine could be an interesting twist.

If not a Cassadine, we’ve floated the idea that Sidwell could ironically be related to Sonny. That somehow, Sidwell is a long-lost brother or cousin of Sonny, whom Sonny didn’t know existed. Perhaps, Sidwell grew up with a chip on his shoulder about Sonny, and when the Dimpled Kingpin helped Holly with the diamonds, that fueled Sidwell’s resentment of Sonny and pushed him to go after him.

Now, if either theory rings true, there’s a chance that Jordan learns of the family connection by overhearing a conversation Sidwell has with someone, or she traces Sidwell's funds back to an individual closely tied to the Cassadine or Corinthos clan.

Heck, we can’t rule out the possibility that Jordan learns Sidwell has another motive altogether, keeping him in Port Charles. Could he be related to one of Sonny’s many former enemies and be seeking revenge? Sure, it’s possible. We will just have to keep watching.