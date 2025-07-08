The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 contestants finally announced — and there's a twist!

The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 is here and now it has finally been announced who will be taking part in this year's competition.

Once again, a new gang of amateur sewers will compete against one another in a series of tough challenges - all with the aim to impress judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young.

But there is a twist for this year, because comedian Sara Pascoe is back in her presenting role after Kiell Smith-Bynoe, who took part in the celebrity festive edition of the sewing contest in 2021, covered her maternity leave last series.

This year we will see 12 new faces heading for the sewing room, including a bus driver, a lecturer and a magistrate.

Taking part in the 2025 series are Caz, 59, who is retired and from Staffordshire, Kit, 24 a Digital Marketer from Manchester, Gaynor, 72, a Retired Office Manager from Port Talbot, Wales, Jess, 33, who is Head of Communications in London, Órla, 19, a Café Worker/Student from Inverness and Peter, 45, a Senior Pre-Construction Manager from Devon.

Joining them are Glendora, 59, a Bus Driver from Luton, Yasmin, 30, a Research and Development Scientist from Gateshead, Novello, 66, a Family Business Owner and Magistrate from London, Dan, 37, a Performer from Durham, Saffie, 32, a Lecturer in Product & Industrial Design from London and Stuart, 53, a Premises Manager from Herefordshire.

(Image credit: BBC/Love Productions/Neil Sherwood)

Patrick Grant and Esme Young will be returning to the judging duties on the show once again, keeping a watchful eye over the sewers as they create their masterpieces.

Speaking of the series last year, Patrick told us: "I’m absolutely delighted that the show is still popular. It’s one of the warmest and kindest shows on the telly."

The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 starts on Tuesday, July 15 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes will then air weekly in the same slot.

You can also watch past series of the show on BBC iPlayer.