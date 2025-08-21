Hostage episode 1 recap: kidnapping, blackmail and the heads of state meet (Spoilers)

Hostage, a brand-new political thriller on Netflix, sees Abigail Dalton (Suranne Jones) swept into a plot of kidnapping and blackmail that threatens her role as Prime Minister as she meets with the French President, Toussaint.

As the two women head into political battle, it appears the threat is far greater than each other. During the French President's visit to Downing Street, the pair become embroiled in a terrifying plot that could destroy everything they've worked so hard to build.

As Abigail's husband, Alex, is kidnapped, Toussaint finds herself blackmailed into a stalemate that leaves each head of state faltering.

But, can they unravel the truth before it jeopardises their entire careers, their loved ones and even themselves? Spoilers to follow.

Here's a recap of everything that happened in Hostage episode 1.

Abigail and Alex decide whether becoming PM is a good idea. (Image credit: Netflix)

The episode opens on Abigail and Alex walking through a forest. They’re discussing the pros and cons of her becoming Prime Minister. She’s worried their daughter, Sylvie, will have cameras in her face. But, Alex argues that Abigail can make a real difference. It starts to rain and they take shelter under a tree. Abigail doesn’t want it to affect the three of them and Alex assures her she’ll make the right choice, if she has to. They kiss.

It cuts to Abigail as the newly-appointed Prime Minister. She stands in front of the press to greet them as Alex and Sylvie stand off to the side, supporting her. They head into Downing Street together and hug as a family. Kofi welcomes her. It cuts to eight months later and Abigail is in the House of Commons. An MP, Oliver Bahrami, asks her about how she planned to save the NHS and social care system by taking funds from the military. But, the British Army is now much smaller and yet, the NHS is still suffering with no critical cancer drugs and other medicines. He wants to know if it’s time for her to apologise to the British people.

Meanwhile, a car is driving through a thick jungle. Someone is photographing as the doctors from Médecins Sans Frontières travel inside, one of whom is Alex. They visit people to give free vaccinations and health checks. Photos are still being taken from a drone above. Back at the House of Commons, Oliver thinks the plan to go to the French for help isn’t enough. And, that while the PM is starting a critical summit with President Toussaint, she should reassure the British public that they’re not going in naked.

The two heads of state meet for an emergency summit. (Image credit: Netflix)

Abigail steps forward to reply. She amuses her party with her fiery response, but assures them all that she will end the shortage and that nothing will distract her from it. Meanwhile, masked and armed men are driving through the jungle with Alex’s face on an intel sheet.

Back at Downing Street, Kofi tells Abigail her reply in PMQs is all over the news and now everyone is expecting the French to be the answer to their problem. She tells him she read his update on the SOS Méditerranée. He says there’s 12 more cases of Ebola, resulting in 79 in total. He suggests they take on the boat of refugees in exchange for the medication the country needs. As she changes quickly, Kofi tells Abigail she also needs to apologise for the ‘hot mic’ incident where she was caught calling Toussaint “a handmaiden to the hard right.” Abigail heads outside to greet President Toussaint.

As they head back inside Downing Street, Abigail greets her in French, an introduction she was shown on a piece of paper moments before Toussaint’s arrival. Touissaint jokes that she spent far too long discussing how long they’d shake hands for. Tousssaint says her husband isn’t joining since Abigail’s is away working. Meanwhile, Alex and the doctors are giving medical care as the masked gunmen suddenly appear in their cars. They grab all the doctors and as the translator runs forward, they shoot him dead. Then, they take a photo of Alex.

Toussaint gives Abigail a gift, a replica of the Field of the Cloth of Gold, a 16th century summit. Toussaint quips that during the summit, the heads of state wrestled and King Henry VIII lost. The press take more photos and Abigail dismisses everyone aside from Kofi and Toussaint’s second, Adrienne Pelletier. Abigail begins by apologising for the comments she made. Toussaint says she found it amusing. She says she’s listening to her people.

Abigail says they need her help with the NHS crisis and she notes they need their help in exchange with the immigration problem. Toussaint blames the UK’s border and says she wants to police them for her. She says she’ll provide the manpower, but she wants French police on British soil. Abigail refuses. She wants a stable supply of cancer drugs and other medications in exchange for the UK taking in the people onboard the SOS Méditerranée. Toussaint says she’s not interested in those people.

While in French Guiana, Alex is kidnapped along with his fellow doctors. (Image credit: Netflix)

Sylvie, Abigail and Alex's daughter, arrives home and Abigail tells her that her friend Jess’s dad phoned her and she knows she lied. She says they only went out in London and Abigail’s worried she’ll get a photo taken of her that’ll ruin her life. She says she knows and asks for her phone back because Ayesha took it. Abigail hands it back and tells her to stay off social media. Sylvie wishes her dad was there and Abigail says he’ll phone later.

Alex and the other doctors are now tied up and blindfolded. They're sitting in the back of one of the cars. Kofi receives a phone call and goes to find Abigail. He tells her that Alex's Médicins Sans Frontières jeep has been found abandoned in French Guiana. Their translator is dead and the doctors are missing. They believe Alex has been abducted. He says it might be about money, but they haven’t had a ransom request yet. They also don’t have resources in the region to launch an immediate rescue mission.

Abigail says since it's French territory, they can help, but Kofi thinks they don’t know about it yet. He tells her if she asks Toussaint for help, it’ll weaken her negotiations. She wants to keep it need to know, but he says they should assemble the Cabinet. Abigail refuses. She says he can only brief Ayesha, Zadie, and Tristan, who can run point with MI6, but she doesn't want it going any further.

Abigail goes to speak with Sylvie. But before she can, Sylvie receives a message, a video from her dad. Abigail grabs the phone before Sylvie can watch and calls for Ayesha. She tells Sylvie that her father and the other doctors have been abducted. Sylvie wants to see the video, but Abigail passes it to Ayesha and tells her to take it to MI6. Meanwhile, Toussaint drives through immigration protests. Talking to her husband on the phone, he tells her that the refusal to let the boat dock in Calais is on the news. Toussaint notes that her step son is stood amidst the protestors, staring at her.

The price for Alex's safety? Abigail's resignation as PM. (Image credit: Netflix)

Meanwhile, Toussaint and Pelletier gather on a basketball court for a sports press event. Pelletier is on the phone to her child and tells her she’ll be home soon. Kofi arrives and tells Pelletier that Abigail has business she’s attending to. Pelletier comments that she can’t understand why Abigail would ever consider getting rid of Kofi and asks him whether the rumors are true. He says it’s entirely possible since it was her predecessor who appointed him. Pelletier overhears whispers of police involvement as Tristan speaks to Kofi. After, Kofi asks if Toussaint can return to Downing Street.

Abigail, Sylvie and Ayesha are looking at the briefing about Alex and the other missing doctors. They bring in President Toussaint and Pelletier and show them the video of Alex. Alex reads from a card: “The path of least resistance is the easiest to walk. It takes no imagination or ingenuity. You need to take that path now, Abigail. You need to resign as Prime Minister by 1PM tomorrow.” He goes on to tell her that if she does so, Alex and the other three doctors will be released. But, if she doesn’t, one of them will die and they’ll try again.

Toussaint asks if they’re doing anything to find the captors and Tristan reveals they have one man on the move. Abigail reveals she will not resign, but that, as French territory, she wants Toussaint to send in her military. Toussaint agrees to send in the police to find the location and then send in the military once they do. Pelletier says they have a press conference in six minutes and although Toussaint says to cancel it, Kofi says if they don’t go, people will start to talk, which could put the doctors in further danger.

Abigail makes her apology again, this time to the press, regarding her comments about Toussaint. Simon Kinglsey from the Times asks about the medicine supply chain crisis, but directs his question at Toussaint, asking if she’ll help. She explains there’s a lot of history between France and the UK, but to keep the bond strong, they both need to act. She announces that Abigail is letting the SOS Méditerranée dock in the UK, without them having confirmed it between themselves.

Toussaint's stepson, Matheo, attends a reception with his girlfriend, Saskia. (Image credit: Netflix)

Afterwards, Abigail is angry at Toussaint, but she argues that Abigail could give up her power to save her husband, instead of asking for France’s help. Abigail questions then whether taking in those people is the price for bringing Alex home and asks Toussaint why she said wasn’t even interested in them. She says they weren’t of interest to her as part of the deal she was proposing because she didn’t want to use them as bargaining chips. She says she’ll help bring Alex home, but in exchange, she wants French border forces on UK soil like she asked. She’s up for re-election and she won’t lose it.

In French Guiana, one of the men removes their masks and reads a text message saying that Toussaint is launching a rescue mission and that more details are coming. That evening, Abigail tells Sylvie she’ll bring her dad home. Sylvie asks what they want, but Abigail won’t tell her. They also agree not to tell Sylvie’s grandad. Abigail argues he always sees right through her.

They go to visit Sylvie’s grandad in hospital. He apologises for dying in the middle of Abigail’s summit, but she tells him he’s not dying. He replies that’s only because she won’t let him. Immediately, he asks what’s going on. Sylvie tells him it’s because she got drunk with her friend and got in trouble. Back at home, Abigail gets ready for a reception. She thinks of the time her and Alex discussed whether she should even run for Prime Minister. Kofi is waiting for her downstairs.

Toussaint and Pelletier arrive at the reception. Pelletier informs her they haven’t located the doctors yet, but they’ll have the polling results from after her press conference soon. Pelletier praises Toussaint for forcing Abigail to take on the migrants. Toussaint asks if Matheo, her stepson, has arrived and Pelletier says he has, with his girlfriend. Matheo and his girlfriend are upstairs talking and Toussaint greets them. He introduces his girlfriend, Saskia. Toussaint asks Matheo in French where he found this one and he tells her it’s serious and tells her to be nicer.

At the last moment, Toussaint refuses to give France's help in the rescue. (Image credit: Netflix)

The hostages are being held in an empty shed and Alex tries to reassure the other doctors who are crying. He tells them they’ll be putting a rescue mission together. Meanwhile, Abigail arrives at the reception. She stands with Toussaint and asks her what she does for joy. Toussaint jokes and then tells her she plays online poker. Abigail notes that while they’re never alone, she always feels lonely. Toussaint watches as Saskia leaves Matheo alone and excuses herself to head over to speak with him.

Kofi tells Abigail they’ve located the doctors. In French Guiana, a man watches over the guards and shed with a camera. At the reception, Matheo asks why Toussaint invited him. She replies by asking why he came. He says he wanted to thank her for saving the people on the boat. She tries to dismiss it and tell him to thank Abigail instead, but he says he knows it was her idea.

He says the woman he knew before was campaigning for positive change and she argues she always did things right politically. He says that’s why she married his dad because he owns a news channel and two papers. And now, he can see they’re all pushing her right and she’s better than that. She tells him to stop protesting. Pelletier interrupts.

Abigail is watching a live feed of the man’s camera in French Guiana. Tristan tells Abigail he’s called Thomas Mercer, their man on the ground. Abigail radios to him and asks if he sees him. Then, he notes that the doctors are being moved. Thomas asks for back-up and a helicopter is on the way. Kofi says they’re running facial recognition to confirm IDs and while they look, Toussaint receives a video message on her phone.

It’s a video of Matheo, topless, getting into bed with Toussaint and giving her a kiss. She then receives a message: “We know about you and your stepson. No rescue. Or we go public. Dalton must resign.” Suddenly, the messages all disappear. The team gets a positive ID on the three doctors, but no Alex. Abigail sees them and Pelletier says the French military are two minutes out; they just need the order from President Toussaint. Instead, she tells them to abort. The helicopter flies away and the cars with the doctors in drive off. Abigail instructs Thomas to stay on them. Abigail dismisses all the staff apart from Toussaint and then asks her why she aborted the mission. Toussaint tells Abigail she'll have to resign to get him back.



