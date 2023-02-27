How to watch Beyond Paradise online from anywhere

Looking to watch Beyond Paradise? Here's where you'll find the Death in Paradise spin-off starring returning detective, DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall).

Humphrey might have left Guadeloupe behind, but it turns out his new life in Devon with fiancee Martha (Sally Bretton) might not be as quiet as he might've hoped. As it happens, the town of Shipton Abbott near the coast also has a surprisingly high crime rate, too!

Once again, the brilliant but bumbling detective is thrown in at the deep end. Alongside his eclectic new squad of officers, he'll be tackling a new crime every single week. So far, the BBC has teased they'll be faced with a family disappearance, a body found in the middle of a crop circle and a serial arsonist who seems to be targeting local businesses. That last one could be bad news for Martha, who dreams of running her own restaurant!

If you're excited for Humphrey's return and can't wait to get hooked on a new crime drama, here's where you need to go to watch Beyond Paradise.

How to watch Beyond Paradise in the UK

Beyond Paradise premiered in the UK on Friday, February 24 at 8 pm on BBC One. Episodes will be airing on a weekly basis at the same time in the same place, and there are six episodes in total; you'll also be able to stream the series on BBC iPlayer.

If you want to tune in, but you're not going to be at home, you may still be available to watch Beyond Paradise with a VPN.

How to watch Beyond Paradise with a VPN

If you're looking to watch Beyond Paradise but you're not going to be where you normally watch TV or broadcasts aren't easily available where you live, a potential solution to this issue could be to try tuning in with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address, enabling you to watch Beyond Paradise and all the other shows and events that matter to you from other locations. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to watch Beyond Paradise in the US

Beyond Paradise is on BritBox in the US.