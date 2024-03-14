Beyond Paradise's Kris Marshall reveals famous Cornish landmark will feature in new series

Beyond Paradise star Kris Marshall has revealed that famous Cornish landmark The Cheesewring will feature in the new series.

The popular BBC One drama is shot around Cornwall and Devon, with Looe in Cornwall doubling up as the fictional town in the series, Shipton Abbott.

Now, Kris has revealed that The Cheesewring, a collection of stones on Bodmin Moor near the village of Minions, will feature in Beyond Paradise season 2.

The Cheesewring on the summit of Stowes Hill on Bodmin Moor in Cornwall (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We shot at one location, which is right on the border of Devon and Cornwall, called the Cheesewring,” explains Kris. "It’s right on top of the highest points of the moors and it has loads of these weird rock formations that look like they’ve been created by aliens.

"I believe they're also entirely naturally formed and I got the chance to climb all over them. I loved that place; it was really windy and the rain from the moors comes from all directions like that scene in Forrest Gump where he’s in the jungle and there’s rain coming from everywhere. It was spectacular."

Kris is correct, The Cheesewring was naturally formed, although according to Visit Cornwall, it was previously believed they'd been created by ancient druids.

The Shipton Abbott train station makes a debut in episode 1 of the new series (Image credit: BBC)

Dylan Llewellyn, who plays PC Kelby Hartford, has also spoken about the new locations featured in the series.

He especially enjoyed shooting the opening episode which features a murder on a steam train.

"There were loads of new spots this series. I can't remember the name of it, but the steam train location from episode one was really cool. Looe is always a great location — there's lovely, welcoming people there. Looe is probably my favourite."

Dylan is referring to Buckfastleigh railway station in Devon, which is transformed into Shipton Abbott station in the first episode.

Beyond Paradise season 2 begins on Friday 22 March at 8 pm on BBC One. You can catch series one now on iPlayer.