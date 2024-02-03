How to watch Death in Paradise season 13 online or on TV

The idyllic yet crime-ridden island of Saint Marie is going to be home to a few more murders when Death in Paradise season 13 returns on Sunday, February 4, with the crime comedy series hitting triple figures with its 100th episode as the season debut.

Death in Paradise follows the ongoing exploits of a series of British Police Detective Inspectors as they solve murders on the (fictional) Caribbean island of Saint Marie, with each detective having to juggle tricky cases with their unfamiliarity with the region and its people.

DI Neville Parker currently wears the detective boots, played by Ralf Little, and at this point, he's finally starting to like the sunny life.

After a Death in Paradise Christmas Special a few weeks back, the thirteenth season will properly begin with eight more episodes very soon.

How to watch Death in Paradise season 13 in the UK

The newest season of Death in Paradise will air on Sunday, February 4 at 9 pm on BBC One. Long-standing fans of the shows should take note as that's a different day of the week to previous seasons! New episodes will air weekly at the same time.

If you'd rather watch the show online, you can use iPlayer. The BBC's streaming service lets you stream live channels over the internet, and also watch episodes on catch-up.

All of this is free, as long as you've paid your license fee.

How to watch Death in Paradise season 13 in the US

If you're a Death in Paradise fan in the US, you probably already know where to go to watch the show, because as always it'll be airing on the Brit-focused streaming service Britbox.

Just be aware that the show is getting a delayed release date: it'll be coming to the streamer on Thursday, February 15, Britbox has confirmed.

You can sign up to Britbox for $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, either as its own standalone service or through Prime Video or Apple TV.

How to watch Death in Paradise season 13 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Death in Paradise, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.