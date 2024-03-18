Death in Paradise finale hints at devastating choice for Neville

Death in Paradise teases that DI Neville Parker faces a "huge decision" in the finale — likely should he go traveling or remain in Saint Marie to possibly start a relationship with Florence?

It's a potentially devastating choice for the cop, as he continues on an emotional rollercoaster in this series. The latest episode ended with Neville about to board a plane as he leaves the island to go off on his adventures. However, he's currently unaware that Florence now has feelings for him, but we believe he will find out in the final episode of Death in Paradise season 13.

It may have appeared from episode seven that Neville has already left but the BBC has teased that dramatic events mean he will be involved in another murder case, giving Florence a chance to finally tell him she wants to be with him.

Florence wants to tell Neville how she feels (Image credit: BBC)

The BBC teases that a passenger boards a plane, possibly Neville's, and vanishes mid-flight, only to be found shot dead on Saint Marie. The pilot and the flight attendant both claim to have never seen the victim, leaving the team to wonder what has happened.

The BBC reveals: "Two further suspects are found back in Saint Marie — it transpires the victim had been caught up in a messy love affair. Neville starts to question whether he's losing his mind, seriously doubting himself for the first time, until all the pieces of the puzzle finally fit together, revealing the startling truth."

But the key line is that Neville faces "a huge decision" whether to stay or go. Now, you might imagine given how strong his feelings are for Florence that Neville will stay and begin a life with her.

However, Ralf Little is now the longest-serving actor in the show’s lead role and the series finale seems like the perfect time for him to exit the show. Also, for Neville, his mind has been all over the place and it makes sense that he might need to head off and have time to think.

If he does exit, we believe that Josephine Jobert as Florence should be the next Death in Paradise detective. She'd give a whole new dynamic to the show and at the end of the last episode she was seen gathering all the suspects together, hinting that she might be the one to take over.

Death in Paradise concludes this Sunday on BBC One at 9 pm.