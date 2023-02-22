Who will replace Ralf Little in Death in Paradise? Who's in the running?

Fans are debating who will replace Ralf Little in Death in Paradise? as DI Neville Parker's time on Saint Marie looks close to ending.

By the end of Death in Paradise season 12, Ralf will have been in 30 episodes, matching the record set by Kris Marshall, who played DI Humphrey Goodman.

So, it seems likely that Ralf will depart sooner rather than later as Neville. We also know that he will quit in the series finale, telling The Commissioner he needs to escape the island after what happened with Sophie. However, that may not be his final episode as The Commissioner might change his mind.

The door, though, will open again at some point for a new Death in Paradise detective… here's who could be in the running and what we think...

Simon Bird

The Inbetweeners star has emerged as the favorite to take over from Ralf. Simon, who’s also starred in Friday Night Dinner and Everyone Else Burns, looks an obvious fit for Death in Paradise. We could imagine him being similar to Humphrey in having that chaotic style while being a brilliant cop. According to The Express (opens in new tab), Simon is a 5-1 shot to be the new cop.

Diane Morgan

The Mandy and Cunk on Earth star is also apparently in the running. Death in Paradise is yet to have a female lead and Diane would certianly be an unsual choice. Something about her part in Motherland suggest she’d bring a delicious dry wit to the part and it could see Death in Paradise go in a slighty different direction. She's rated a 6-1 shot.

Matthew Horne

Matthew Horne has actually already been in Death in Paradise, appearing during Ben Miller's time on the show. However, Ralf Little was also previously in the show before being cast as the lead, so that won’t stop him from having a shout. The Gavin & Stacey star almost seems too similar to Ralf though and perhaps the makers will want to shake things up a bit more. Rated 8-1.

Romesh Ranganathan

The comedian obviously has the humour for the part, but would the makers want to go such an obvious comedy route? He’s a 9-1 shot, but we’re not convinced he will be the next Death in Paradise cop.

Jodie Whittaker

Jodie Whittaker would seem in many ways perfect for the part, displaing a mix of humour and mad genius in Doctor Who. It's questionable though whether Jodie would wish to swap leading one huge BBC One drama so quickly for leading another. She's 10-1.

Jaye Griffiths

Jaye Griffiths turned up in season 12 as DI Karen Flitcroft, who was called in to investigate Neville when he was accused of murder. The Commissioner blasted Karen for being lazy and too easily leaping to conclusions. She vowed to go away and think about her future. Might Death in Paradise have been setting us up for her to return as the lead cop? While she seemed harsh in the episode, she might have now softened after the Neville shambles. She's a 16-1 chance.

Mystery person!

OK, so it could be someone else entirely. Might Death in Paradise break tradition and promote someone to lead cop from within the show? Could even Florence (Josephine Jobert) return as DI after having a spell away from Saint Marie? We can't wait to find out!