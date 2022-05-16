Everyone Else Burns: cast, plot and all about the new comedy

The end of the world is nigh! Everyone Else Burns is a glorious Channel 4 send-up of religious fanaticism and cults as it follows the ups and downs of the super religious Lewis family, as they navigate modern life, while trying to protect themselves from eternal damnation.

Set in Manchester, UK, and starring The Inbetweeners and Friday Night Dinner star Simon Bird as the family patriarch David Lewis, the six-part series also features a host of other well-known comedy actors, including Kate O’Flynn (Landscapers) and Morgana Robinson (The Windsors).

So here’s everything we know so far about the bonkers sitcom Everyone Else Burns coming to Channel4…

A release date for Everyone Else Burns hasn't been announced yet, but we expect it will land on Channel 4 and All4 later in 2022. We’ll update as soon as know more as well as any international or US air date.

Everyone Else Burns plot

Everyone Else Burns follows the Lewis family from Manchester and the puritanical Christian sect they’re devoted to. Patriarch David Lewis yearns to ascend the church ranks and become an Elder, while his dutiful wife Fiona struggles with her own dogmatic moral compass.

Meanwhile, their 12-year-old son Aaron fights a daily battle with secular bullies, and their naïve 17-year-old daughter Rachel is desperate to go to university — if her parents will allow it!

The synopsis reads: "Everyone Else Burns is a subversive, authentic and bitingly funny exploration into what it feels like to balance faith, family and identity in a world that could end tomorrow (but probably won’t)."

Everyone Else Burns cast

The Everyone Else Burns cast is headed up by Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners, Friday Night Dinner) and Kate O’Flynn (The Suspicions of Mr Whicher, Landscapers), who play uber religious David and Fiona Lewis. The cast also includes Morgana Robinson (The Windsors), Amy James-Kelly (Gentleman Jack, The Bay, Safe), Lolly Adefope (Shrill, Chivalry, Feel Good), Al Roberts (Stath Lets Flats, Starstruck), Lloyd Griffith (Ted Lasso, It’s a Sin), Kadiff Kirwan (This is Going to Hurt, I May Destroy You, Timewasters), Arsher Ali (Avenue 5, Funny Girl), Kath Hughes (After Life, The Joy of Missing Out), and Seb Cardinal (The Witchfinder, Sally 4Ever).

Simon Bird (second from right) with the other cast from The Inbetweeners. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Kate O’Flynn in Landscapers in 2021. (Image credit: Sky)

Is there an Everyone Else Burns trailer?

A trailer for Everyone Else Burns hasn't been released yet, but we can’t wait to see what comedy delights are in store! We’ll update as soon as one lands.

More about Everyone Else Burns

Talking about Everyone Else Burns, Channel 4’s commissioning editor Laura Riseam says: "We can’t wait for audiences to enter the pressure cooker of life with the Lewis family as they righteously try and defend the ideology and logic of a life of purity with the vices of the modern world encroaching fast. It’s a glorious comedy trap; contemporary, relevant and very funny."