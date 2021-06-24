'This is Going to Hurt' — release date, cast, plot and all you need to know

This is Going to Hurt is based on the multi-million copy bestselling book of the same name by former doctor Adam Kay. It follows the deeply personal and honest account of Adam's career, as a doctor who is junior enough to suffer the crippling hours, but senior enough to face a constant barrage of terrifying medical responsibilities as he navigates life on a hospital ward.

The series has just wrapped filming, and will be a 7-part series available on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer. Here's what we know about the adaptation so far...

A release date for This is Going to Hurt has not yet been confirmed by the BBC, but since filming has wrapped a date will be confirmed in due course. We'll let you know as soon as it's announced! We will also confirm when the series has a US release date.

What is This is Going to Hurt about?

This is Going to Hurt follows events detailed in the book of the same by Adam Kay, where he shares stories about his time as a junior doctor. In the memoir he discusses "97-hour weeks, life-and-death decisions, a constant tsunami of bodily fluids", which will be adapted into stories on screen.

Ben Winshaw and Ambika Mod in This is Going to Hurt. (Image credit: BBC)

Who stars in This is Going to Hurt?

Ben Whishaw leads the cast, playing the role of Adam Kay in the series. He's joined by newcomer Ambika Mod as Shruti, a young junior doctor just starting in obstetrics and gynaecology who he works closely alongside.

Additional cast includes Michele Austin as Tracy, a confident, sharp-witted senior midwife, Alex Jennings as Mr Lockhart, a consultant and Adam’s domineering boss. Kadiff Kirwan plays Julian, Adam’s colleague and professional rival and Ashley McGuire plays Miss Houghton, a consultant who spots potential in Shruti.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet! We'll let you know when that changes though.