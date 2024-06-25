Little Disasters: cast, plot and everything we know

Little Disasters is a Paramount Plus series starring former EastEnders actor Jo Joyner who plays a doctor forced to choose between friendship and her professional concerns. Based on the novel "Little Disasters" by Sarah Vaughan, Jo's character, A&E medic Liz, must make an impossible decision when her friend of 10 years Jess (Diane Kruger) brings her baby daughter into the hospital with a head injury she can’t explain. But the consequences of Liz’s actions cause families to unravel, truths to emerge and lives to be destroyed.

"We meet Liz at a moment when she has to make an impossible choice between her duty as a doctor and loyalty to her friend. I’m really looking forward to working alongside this great cast and to start exploring the impact of Liz’s decision," says Jo Joyner.

Diane Kruger adds: “I think this series will offer a relatable story which examines the crippling judgment levied upon mothers by society. The story so wonderfully explores the fragility of reputation, with the rapid unraveling of Jess’ seemingly perfect life. I can’t wait to begin developing Jess’s character and explore the challenges of motherhood through her eyes."

Here’s everything you need to know about Little Disasters on Paramount Plus…

Little Disasters is a six-part series that will premiere on Paramount Plus in the UK. When a date is released we’ll update this page and we’ll let US viewers know if and where they can catch it as soon as we hear anything.

Little Disasters plot

Little Disasters focuses on a decade-long friendship between Jess (Diane Kruger) and Liz (Jo Joyner), who alongside their friends Mel (Emily Taaffe) and Charlotte (Shelley Conn) were first thrown together as expectant mums with little in common apart from their due dates. Then, Jess takes her baby daughter to hospital with a suspicious-looking head injury and doctor Liz must decide whether to call social services on her longtime friend. Her decision brings long-buried issues, insecurities and judgements to the surface and shows how one moment can destroy everything.

Little Disasters cast — Jo Joyner as Liz

In Little Disasters, Jo Joyner is playing A&E medic Liz. From 2006 to 2018 Jo played Tanya in EastEnders and she’s also starred in Ackley Bridge, Shakespeare & Hathaway, For Her Sins, Peacock, Mount Pleasant, Stay Close and No Angels.

Jo Joyner as Tanya Branning in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Diane Kruger as Jess

Diane Kruger plays Liz’s friend Jess in Little Disasters. She starred in the TV drama The Bridge and has also had roles in In The Fade, Inglourious Basterds, National Treasure, Swimming with Sharks, Longing and The American.

Diane Kruger in In The Fade. (Image credit: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Who else is starring?

Little Disasters also stars Emily Taafe (The Beast Must Die) and Shelley Conn (Liar, Mistresses) play Jess and Liz’s friends Mel and Charlotte. JJ Feild (Captain America: The First Avenger) is wealthy family man Ed and Ben Bailey Smith (The Split) is Liz’s husband Nick. Stephen Campbell Moore (Masters of the Air) plays Mel’s husband Rob.

Shelley Conn as DI Vanessa Harmon in Liar.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet. If Paramount Plus releases a trailer, we’ll add it to this page.

Behind the scenes and more on Little Disasters

Little Disasters was commissioned by Sebastian Cardwell and Paul Testar for Paramount Plus UK & Ireland. BAFTA-winning creative team, Roughcut Television (COMA, Big Boys) has adapted the drama from the novel by bestselling author Sarah Vaughan (Anatomy of a Scandal).

Paul Testar says: “We are big fans of Sarah Vaughan’s novel and thrilled to be working on this adaptation with Roughcut Television. Diane, Jo, Shelley and Emily embody our four mothers seamlessly and we can’t wait to see what each of them bring to the series.”

Roughcut Television’s Marianna Abbotts adds: “We are so excited to bring Sarah Vaughan’s gripping and thought-provoking novel, Little Disasters, to the screen. Ruth Fowler and Amanda Duke’s brilliant scripts stay true to the themes in the book and shine a light on the dark reaches and intense love of motherhood. We are thrilled that such incredible acting talent, Diane Kruger and Jo Joyner, will be bringing Jess and Liz to life.”

Rebecca Dundon, SVP Scripted Acquisitions at Fremantle says: “Little Disasters has all the elements of an addictive drama — expertly weaving universal themes of motherhood, friendship, privilege, duty and societal pressures into a provocative nail-biting thriller which we know will engage audiences around the world."