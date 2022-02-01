'Anatomy Of A Scandal': release date, cast, plot, first look pictures, and everything we know

Anatomy Of A Scandal is based on the bestselling book by Sarah Vaughan and takes a thrilling look at a scandal that rocks the corridors of British power.

Now a major Netflix series launching in April 2022, Anatomy Of A Scandal stars Rupert Friend (Homeland) as James Whitehouse, a British MP who is accused of a terrible crime.

The thriller delves into the murky secrets so easily concealed behind power and privilege. Sienna Miller is James’ wife Sophie who is determined to keep her family together, no matter what, while Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery is barrister Kate Woodcroft who's hellbent on bringing James to justice.

“I was a huge fan of the book and my character Sophie,” says Sienna. “She is multi-faceted and facing the consequences of the decisions she has made in her life of privilege, that are catching up with her. I loved the arc and journey she embarks on and was thrilled to be part of such a talented cast and crew.”

So here's everything you need to know about Netflix thriller Anatomy Of A Scandal...

Anatomy Of A Scandal is a six-part thriller that arrives as a box set on Netflix in the UK, US and around the world from Friday April 15 2022.

'Anatomy of a Scandal' plot

Anatomy Of A Scandal is a six-part thriller that focuses on a Westminster scandal as seen through the courts. Rupert Friend plays James Whitehouse, a charming and ambitious junior minister who is accused of rape.

The accusation puts his promising career and high-profile marriage in jeopardy but his wife Sophie (Sienna Miller) is convinced her husband is innocent and vows to protect her family from the fallout of the scandal. However, she knows James has secrets that could tear their family apart. Prosecution barrister Kate Woodcroft (Michelle Dockery), on the other hand, is convinced of James’ guilt and is equally determined to see him pay for his crime.

She too has lofty ambitions and hopes this case will fast-track her career. The case sees the two women at the center of a shocking scandal that threatens to derail not just a marriage but the balance of power as well.

'Anatomy Of A Scandal' sees Rupert Friend and Sienna Miller as a political couple caught up in a crime. (Image credit: Netflix)

'Anatomy of a Scandal' cast — Rupert Friend as James Whitehouse

Anatomy Of A Scandal star Rupert Friend plays MP James who is accused of a serious sexual crime. He’s best known for playing Peter Quinn in the hit US spy series Homeland from 2012 to 2017. He’s also appeared in Pride and Prejudice, The Young Victoria, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas and The French Dispatch. Rupert is also about to star in the new TV series Obi-Wan Kenobi, due out this year.

Rupert Friend in the dock as James Whitehouse MP in 'Anatomy Of A Scandal'. (Image credit: Netflix)

Sienna Miller as Sophie Whitehouse

In Anatomy Of A Scandal, Sienna Miller plays Sophie, a devoted wife and mother desperate to cling onto her gilded life. Sienna made her acting breakthrough back in 2004 when she starred in the movies Layer Cake and Alfie, alongside Jude Law who she later became engaged to. She played socialite Edie Sedgewick in Factory Girl two years later and starred in The Edge Of Love. She took on the role of acting legend Tippi Hedren in The Girl and has also been in Foxcatcher, American Sniper, Mississippi Grind, and G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and American Woman.

Sienna Miller is playing MP's wife Sophie Whitehouse. (Image credit: Netflix)

Michelle Dockery as Kate Woodcroft

She may be playing hotshot barrister Kate in Anatomy Of A Scandal, but to many Michelle will always be Lady Mary Crawley in the hit series Downton Abbey. She has also starred in Defending Jacob, Godless and the series Good Behavior. Michelle has had roles in Waking the Dead, the film Hanna and Cranford.

Michelle Dockery as dogged criminal barrister Kate who is at the heart of the prosecution case in 'Anatomy Of A Scandal'. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who else is starring?

Also starring in Anatomy Of A Scandal is Naomi Scott, from Aladdin and Charlie’s Angels, who will play Olivia Lytton, a parliamentary researcher who accuses James of raping her. Josette Simon (The Witches), Geoffrey Streatfeild (The Other Boleyn Girl) and Joshua McGuire (Lovesick) also star in the drama.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Is there a trailer for 'Anatomy of a Scandal'?

Netflix have yet to release a trailer for Anatomy Of A Scandal but there's a clip on author Sarah Vaughan’s web page that teases the plot. You can watch here...