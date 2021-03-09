Is 'Friends' on Netflix? — How to watch Friends around the world

Is Friends on Netflix? And where can I watch the classic comedy.

Is Friends on Netflix? Where can I watch it? Yes, it seems amazing after all this time but Friends remains one of the most popular sitcoms ever made and people are still always trying to find classic episodes to watch.

The legendary US sitcom was first broadcast in 1994, and ran for 10 seasons until it finished in 2004.

Friends gave birth to a range of hilarious moments and garnered huge praise from critics and audiences alike.

With a reunion special set to film in the next few months, many fans are planning to rewatch all 236 episodes of the beloved show once again.

If, like many other viewers, you're planning on rewatching the classic series, you're probably wondering "how do I watch Friends online?" We've got you covered.

Is Friends on Netflix?

Friends is not available on Netflix in the United States. It used to be available in the US in 2019, but the show was pulled by Warner and made an HBO Max exclusive at the start of 2020.

However, viewers in other territories including the UK, Ireland, Australia and Canada can continue to watch Friends on Netflix, though!

How to watch Friends in the US

Friends is available to stream exclusively on HBO Max. To keep things simple, HBO only has a single subscription plan for HBO Max, and it costs $14.99 a month, with no contract.

For that monthly fee, you’ll not just get to watch all 236 episodes of Friends, but a huge content library, too! There’s a selection HBO’s best movies , all of Warner Bros. movie releases throughout the rest of 2021, and a whole host of other amazing shows on HBO Max including It’s A Sin, Watchmen and so much more.

How many seasons of Friends were there?

Friends ran for 236 episodes spread across 10 seasons. They were broadcast from 1994-2004.

Who was in Friends?

The gang of six were played by: David Schwimmer (Ross), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matthew Perry (Chandler), and Matt LeBlanc (Joey).

Who guest starred in Friends?

Friends featured a whole host of celebrity guest stars including: George Clooney, Tom Selleck, Elle Macpherson, Sean Penn, Paul Rudd, Reese Witherspoon, Bruce Willis, Winona Ryder, Julia Roberts, Anna Faris, Dakota Fanning, Brad Pitt, Brooke Shields and Hugh Laurie, among many others!