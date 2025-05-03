Netflix has the perfect weekend binge-watch in The Four Seasons — the cast's chemistry is off the charts

I spent a day watching The Four Seasons on Netflix, and I can't say enough good things about it. Featuring an all-star lineup that includes Tina Fey, Steve Carell and Colman Domingo, the eight-episode series is a perfect weekend binge.

The Four Seasons explores the nature of love and long-term relationships with three couples: Kate (Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney) and Danny (Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani).

These old friends meet up in the spring for an annual gathering that this year happens to coincide with Nick and Ann's 25th wedding anniversary. They're stunned to learn that Nick is unhappy in his marriage and he's going to leave Ann, who has a surprise vow renewal planned.

The cast have amazing chemistry (Image credit: Netflix)

As spring turns to summer, the friend group is introduced to Nick's new and much younger girlfriend, Ginny (Erika Henningsen). Cracks in their own relationships start to come to the fore as Nick enjoys his new life while Anne struggles to figure out her next steps.

Based on Alan Alda's 1981 movie of the same name, Fey and fellow 30 Rock-ers Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield decided it was ripe for a remake. In the interest of full disclosure, I've never seen the original movie, but after having watched the whole series, I'm making plans to see it.

As a TV expert, I'm always excited to watch a show that grabs me from the very beginning and keeps my attention the whole way through. The Four Seasons balances comedy and drama, never taking itself too seriously while also driving home important messages about the complicated nature of love and marriage.

The cast is exceptional; not only do they function well as an ensemble, but the couples have been exquisitely cast and their chemistry is off the charts. Thankfully, there's room for future seasons and I'd love to see the story continue if only to see this cast again.

The Four Seasons is available to stream now on Netflix. Check out our best series on Netflix guide for more shows to enjoy.