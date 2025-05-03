Netflix has the perfect weekend binge-watch in The Four Seasons — the cast's chemistry is off the charts

By published

The eight-episode comedy packs in the drama and the laughs.

Colman Domingo as Danny, Tina Fey as Kate, Erika Henningsen as Ginny, Will Forte as Jack, and Steve Carell as Nick in Episode 103 of The Four Seasons.
(Image credit: Francisco Roman/Netflix)

I spent a day watching The Four Seasons on Netflix, and I can't say enough good things about it. Featuring an all-star lineup that includes Tina Fey, Steve Carell and Colman Domingo, the eight-episode series is a perfect weekend binge.

The Four Seasons explores the nature of love and long-term relationships with three couples: Kate (Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney) and Danny (Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani).

These old friends meet up in the spring for an annual gathering that this year happens to coincide with Nick and Ann's 25th wedding anniversary. They're stunned to learn that Nick is unhappy in his marriage and he's going to leave Ann, who has a surprise vow renewal planned.

Cast of The Four Seasons with suitcases and having just arrived at a new resort

The cast have amazing chemistry (Image credit: Netflix)

As spring turns to summer, the friend group is introduced to Nick's new and much younger girlfriend, Ginny (Erika Henningsen). Cracks in their own relationships start to come to the fore as Nick enjoys his new life while Anne struggles to figure out her next steps.

Based on Alan Alda's 1981 movie of the same name, Fey and fellow 30 Rock-ers Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield decided it was ripe for a remake. In the interest of full disclosure, I've never seen the original movie, but after having watched the whole series, I'm making plans to see it.

The Four Seasons | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube The Four Seasons | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

As a TV expert, I'm always excited to watch a show that grabs me from the very beginning and keeps my attention the whole way through. The Four Seasons balances comedy and drama, never taking itself too seriously while also driving home important messages about the complicated nature of love and marriage.

The cast is exceptional; not only do they function well as an ensemble, but the couples have been exquisitely cast and their chemistry is off the charts. Thankfully, there's room for future seasons and I'd love to see the story continue if only to see this cast again.

The Four Seasons is available to stream now on Netflix. Check out our best series on Netflix guide for more shows to enjoy.

CATEGORIES
Sarabeth Pollock
Sarabeth Pollock
Editorial Content Producer

 

Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.  

When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tv shows

I watched The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 and it's everything I love about The Walking Dead

9-1-1 Nashville — cast and everything we know about the Ryan Murphy spinoff

A classic action franchise is now free to stream in the UK (except its divisive revival)
See more latest
Most Popular
Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) dressed in black leather with his bat, Lucille, in The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2
I watched The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 and it's everything I love about The Walking Dead
Hope (Annika Noelle) looks serious in The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 2, 2025: 'looking at the world through a different lens'
DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and DS Esther Williams (Zahra Ahmadi) stand next to their police truck in an open space next to a field. Humphrey is leaning up against the truck and Esther is facing him, while looking off to her left.
Beyond Paradise season 3 ending explained: do Esther and Archie get back together?
Hope (Annika Noelle) has a conversation with Liam (Scott Clifton) in The Bold and the Beautiful
Liam's comment from a few months ago on The Bold and the Beautiful has me seriously concerned for his future
Kelli Giddish as Amanda , James Pravasilis as Sgt. Grasso and Mariska Hargitay as Olivia at a crime scene in Law &amp; Order: SVU season 26 episode 20
Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 20 recap — Olivia and Amanda can’t understand one mother’s “love”
A posed shot of Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams in Beyond Paradise, visible from the waist upwards. She is standing in front of a grey background and wearing a white shirt with a black sleeveless jumper over the top. She is half-smiling and has her left hand tucked into her trouser pocket while her right arm hangs by her side.
Beyond Paradise exclusive: Zahra Ahmadi teases the finale — and why she originally thought Esther would never go for Archie
Allison Lanier as Summer in The Young and the Restless
Who do you think should play The Young and the Restless’ Summer Newman next?
Melody Thomas Scott in The Young and the Restless
Melody Thomas Scott — things you didn't know about The Young and the Restless star
Racers and fands in stands during the 2024 Grand Prix of Miami.
How to watch the 2025 Miami Grand Prix F1 race online from anywhere in the world
Liam (Scott Clifton) looks concerned in The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 1, 2025: 'love the ones you love'
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch