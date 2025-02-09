The Four Seasons: cast, plot and everything we know
The Four Seasons is a new Netflix series starring Tina Fey and Steve Carrell in a remake of the famous 1981 movie.
The Four Seasons was a famous 1981 movie starring the likes of Carol Burnett, ALan Alda, Rita Moreno and Sandy Dennis. Tina Fey was just a young girl of 12 when she first saw the romantic comedy film and it stayed with her so much that she decided to remake it as an eight-part series for Netflix along with fellow 30 Rock writer-producers Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield.
Tina Fey says: “Tracey, Lang, and I have talked about the show being a love letter to long-term relationships, both platonic and romanti “because your life is ideally more than just the person you’re married to. Sometimes when you are struggling with something with just your spouse, you need a group of friends to bring humor to it. Those friendships really help marriages, I think. Having a person who just fulfills a part of you that your spouse can’t quite [fulfill] is very important.”
The Four Seasons series also sees a reunion of Tina Fey and Steve Carell who starred together in Date Night.
So here's everything you need to know about The Four Seasons on Netflix..
The Four Seasons release date
The Four Seasons will launch on Netflix in 2025. We'll update with the official release date on Netflix as soon as we hear.
Is there a trailer for The Four Seasons?
A trailer for the Netflix series The Four Seasons hasn't yet been released so when it arrives we'll be sure to post it on here. In the meantime, here's a trailer for the 1981 movie which inspired Tina Fey so much. Take a look below...
The Four Seasons plot
If The Four Seasons follows closely the plot of the 1981 film (see more on the movie below) which focussed three couples who went on holiday together each season but found their worlds upended when one couple got divorced. At the moment, it’s unclear how much this series will deviate from the 1981 movie.
The Four Seasons cast — Tina Fey
Actress and comedian Tina Fey plays a currently unnamed role in The Four Seasons. She is best known for Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. She has also starred in Date Night, Sisters (see pictured below), Mr. Mayor, Mean Girls and Only Murders in the Building.
Steve Carell
Steve Carell's role in The Four Seasons is also unknown at present. He previously starred in the US version of The Office and has also appeared in The Morning Show, The Patient, Saturday Night Live, Foxcatcher, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Evan Almighty and The Anchorman films.
Who else is starring?
The Four Seasons series will also star Colman Domingo (Rustin), Will Forte (Bodkin), Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani and Erika Henningsen.
All about 1981 movie The Four Seasons
The 1981 romcom The Four Seasons was written and directed by M*A*S*H actor Alan Alda, who also starred in the movie. Carol Burnett, Len Cariou, Sandy Dennis, Rita Moreno, Jack Weston and Bess Armstrong made up the cast of the film, which followed three middle-class married couples from New York who holidayed together four times a year. But then one of the friends left his wife and started a relationship with another woman, throwing their vacations into turmoil.
