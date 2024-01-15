Bodkin: cast, plot and everything you need to know
Bodkin on Netflix stars Saturday Night Live’s Will Forte as a true crime podcaster investigating the story of a lifetime.
Bodkin on Netflix is a dark comedy thriller starring Will Forte playing a podcaster. True crime has never been more popular and this creepy new comedy sees Will Forte as a podcaster investigating the disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic, coastal Irish town. He teams up with some fellow sleuthers to dig into the mystery but what they discover is a bigger, and weirder, story than they could ever have imagined. We’re told the series “challenges our perception of truth and exposes the stories we tell ourselves to justify our beliefs or validate our fears.”
Here’s everything you need to know about Bodkin on Netflix….
Bodkin release date
Bodkin launches on Netflix in 2024 but there’s no release date at the moment. If we hear anything, we’ll update you on here.
Is there a trailer for Bodkin?
No, but it’s early days as the series is still in production. If and when a Bodkin trailer lands, we’ll post it on this page.
Bodkin plot
Bodkin follows a motley crew of podcasters looking into the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in a small Irish town. However, as they start pulling at the threads of the story, they are hit with some crazy truths and must try to separate fact from fiction when it comes to the case, each other and, most painfully, themselves.
Bodkin cast — Will Forte as Gilbert
In Bodkin, Will Forte stars as podcaster Gilbert. He is best known for starring on Saturday Night Live from 2002 until 2012. He’s also had roles in Netflix fantasy drama Sweet Tooth plus HouseBroken, The Great North, MacGruber, The Last Man on Earth, 30 Rock and Rock of Ages.
Who else is starring in Bodkin?
Bodkin also stars Siobhan Cullen (The Dry), Robyn Cara (Ackley Bridge, Trying), David Wilmot (Station Eleven) and Chris Walley (The Young Offenders).
Behind the scenes and more on Bodkin
Bodkin filemd in Ireland, The drama's creator Jez Scharf and Alex Metcalf will serve as showrunners and executive producers, alongside executive producers David Flynn, Paul Lee, Tonia Davis, Barack and Michelle Obama, Nne Ebong and director Nash Edgerton.
