'Sweet Tooth' on Netflix — release date, cast, plot, trailer and all you need to know about this DC Comics adaptation

Sweet Tooth — dubbed by some as "Mad Max meets Bambi" — is a DC Comics' adventure that’s been turned into an eight-part fantasy series for Netflix. It stars British actors Nonso Anozie (Game of Thrones) and X-Men’s Dania Ramirez, with legendary American actor James Brolin as narrator and young Christian Convery as its lead Gus.

The post-apocalyptic drama, executive produced by Avengers star Robert Downey Jr, follows Gus — part deer, part boy — who goes in search of answers about what caused the cataclysmic event that ravaged the world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins.

Here’s what we can reveal so far about the intriguing eight-part fantasy series Sweet Tooth…

Although there’s no word from Netflix yet on an exact release date for Sweet Tooth, the show wrapped filming in New Zealand in January — after a big break last year due to the pandemic — so it's due to hit Netflix soon. We’ll be sure update as we know more!

Sweet Tooth — the plot…

Sweet Tooth is set in a post-apocalyptic near future where some creatures are human/animal hybrids. It follows the story of half human, half boy Gus, who leaves his home in the forest after the death of his father, only to discover that the world has been ravaged by a cataclysmic event. But after escaping some strange men intent on capturing him, he joins forces with a mysterious loner called Tommy Jeppard, and the pair go on a journey to discover what really happened to the human race and where the animal hybrids, like Gus, came from.

Is there a Sweet Tooth trailer?

Netflix haven't released a trailer for Sweet Tooth, but we’ll post it as soon as one appears. We don't think you'll have to wait long as filming finished a few months ago (see above).

Sweet Tooth cast – Christian Convery as Gus...

Christian Convery plays Gus, aka Sweet Tooth, who’s given his nickname by Jeppard after eating Jeppard’s stash of sweets and chocolate. The 11-year-old child star has made his name in the likes of Legion, Lucifer and as Squeaky in Descendants 3.

Sweet Tooth cast – Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jeppard...

British actor Nonso Anozie plays Gus’s mysterious companion Tommy Jeppard. He’s best known for his role as Xaro Xhoan Daxos in Game of Thrones, but he’s also been seen on the big screen in The Laundromat and as Domovoi Butler in Disney’s sci-fi adventure Artemis Fowl.

Sweet Tooth star Nonso Anozie starred as Xaro Xhoan Daxos in Game Of Thrones. (Image credit: HBO)

Sweet Tooth cast – Adeel Akhtar as Dr Singh...

BAFTA-winning actor Adeel Akhtar plays Dr Singh, who believes that the half-animal half-human children hybrids have something to do with the destruction of humanity. The British star won critical acclaim for his role in Murdered by My Father and C4’s conspiracy thriller Utopia. He’s also appeared in The Night Manager, Les Miserables and as Inspector Lestrade in the 2020 Netflix film Enola Holmes.

Sweet Tooth cast – Will Forte as Gus’ father...

Will Forte, who will play Gus’ father, is best known for his comedic roles in Saturday Night Live, The Last Man on Earth and 30 Rock. He’s also provided his vocal talents to the films Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, The Lego Movie and The Willoughbys.

Sweet Tooth cast — Will Forte plays Gus' father. (Image credit: Getty)

DC Comics’ other famous TV adaptations...

Sweet Tooth follows a long line of live-action TV adaptations from the DC comic book world, kicking off with The Adventures of Superman, which ran from 1952 to 1958 and starred George Reeves as Clark Kent/Superman.

We’ve also enjoyed Adam West as Batman (1966-1968) alongisde Burt Ward as Robin in the ultra-camp star-studded TV series (see pictured below), Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman (1976-1979) and more recently Smallville (2001-2011) and Arrow, which ran for eight seasons until last year.

There’s still a big world of ongoing DC content out there, too, including Pennyworth, Preacher, Lucifer and Stargirl. And that’s not forgetting the animated series, too, with hundreds of hours worth of superhero storytelling for comic book fans from Justice League to Harley Quinn.

Adam West and Burt Ward as Batman and Robin in the 1960s TV series. (Image credit: Alamy)

DC Comics on the big screen...

As one of the largest and oldest American comic book publishers, DC Comics has given us numerous well-known superhero characters on film, including Batman, Superman and Aquaman.

Christopher Reeve is still the go-to Superman for original DC film fans, playing the superhero in the 1978 movie Superman and its three sequels, while Jack Nicolson won critical acclaim as The Joker in Tim Burton’s 1989 film Batman.

More recently we’ve seen Joaquin Phoenix in Joker (2019), Jason Momoa as Aquaman (2018) and Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill and Amy Adams in Justice League (2017) as well as a host of Lego versions of the DC universe.