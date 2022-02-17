'The Dry': cast, plot, first looks, and all about the family comedy drama set in Dublin

The Dry is a comedy drama coming to BritBox that's set in modern day Ireland and explores the chaos and intrigues behind family life. The cast for this eight-part drama includes Roisin Gallagher, Ciarán Hinds and Pom Boyd plus an exciting young newcomer Adam Richardson. It's produced by Element Pictures who recently brought the record-breaking adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People to life on the BBC. Fís Eireann/Screen Ireland and ITV Studios are on board too, in partnership with RTÉ. It's written by Nancy Harris (Our New Girl, Dates) and directed by Paddy Breathnach (Viva, Rosie).

So here's everything we can tell you about The Dry on BritBox....

While BritBox has yet to announce an exact air date for The Dry, we do know it's an eight-parter and will be arriving in the UK and Ireland in May 2022. We'll update with its release date in due course, as well as news on its US and worldwide launches. As is usual with BritBox original dramas The Dry is likely to get a release on ITV some time after its BritBox transmission.

On Amazon Prime Video Channels Britbox is the No. 1 way to watch all your favorite British shows from the BBC and ITV. And you can watch it easily via Amazon Prime Video Channels. All your subscription and billing is handled through your Amazon account, allowing you to watch as much as you want for a single price.

Is there a trailer for 'The Dry'?

A trailer for The Dry hasn't been released by BritBox yet so we'll post it when it arrives.

'The Dry' plot

Shiv Sheridan (Roisin Gallagher) returns to Dublin after years of partying hard in London. She is finally sober and full of good intentions, life for Shiv isn't quite that easy, especially by back with her family. Living among them again makes staying on ‘the dry’ much harder than she expected. As Shiv tries to navigate this new phase of her life, her family must get used to Shiv again too...and they all have issues they don’t want to face!

Writer Nancy Harris says: "I came up with the idea for The Dry over a couple of years, as like a lot of people, addiction has touched my life in different ways. However, every time I'd ever seen addiction represented on screen, it had always been in the most extreme way, such as somebody in rehab. I was interested in exploring the ordinary reality of being sober. And of finding the humour in suddenly having to navigate the emotional minefields and absurdities of family life- all while trying not to drink."

'The Dry' sees Roisin Gallagher's Shiv trying to stay sober. (Image credit: BritBox)

'The Dry' cast — who's starring

Leading the cast in The Dry are Roisin Gallagher (The Fall) as Shiv Sheridan and recent Oscar nominee Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones, The Terror). Also watch out for Pom Boyd (Vanity Fair, Frank of Ireland), Siobhán Cullen (The Limehouse Golem), Moe Dunford (The Dig) and newcomer Adam Richardson,