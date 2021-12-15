'A Spy Among Friends': cast, first look, and all about the new Cold War drama

A Spy Among Friends is a tense factual drama set in the 1950s will show us the shady and compelling world of espionage during the Cold War. The six-parter, filmed in London and Romania and arriving in autumn 2022, boasts Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce among the cast. Take a look at their dapper 1950s suits in our first look picture (see above).

So here's everything we can tell you so far about A Spy Among Friends...

A Spy Among Friends will be launching worldwide in autumn 2022 on the streaming service BritBox. We will update with the exact release date once we hear from BritBox (here's our full list of BritBox shows).

'A Spy Among Friends' plot

A Spy Among Friends is based on the best-selling book by author Ben Macintyre. The six-part Cold War-set series sees Damian Lewis play Nicholas Elliott, who works as an intelligence officer for MI6 and is left in turmoil when, in 1963, his close friend and colleague Kim Philby, played by Guy Pearce, decides to defect to Russia after secretly working as a double agent for the KGB.

The drama explores the tight-knit, long-standing relationship between the two men and highlights how Kim Philby’s actions had a devastating impact on British and American intelligence and far-reaching consequences for the ongoing dealings between Russia and the West.

"These fabulous scripts by Alex Cary take an up-close look at friendship — a friendship that was blinded by love, class, and membership to the right clubs, and ended in betrayal and the deaths of thousands,’ says Damian Lewis, who is also a producer on the drama. ‘It’s been a fantastic creative process."’

Guy Pearce adds: "It’s an honour to be a part of this thrilling project. I’ve always been fascinated by the intriguing MI6 history and getting to go on this journey with Damian makes it all the more brilliant."

'A Spy Among Friends' cast — who is starring

Damian Lewis, who plays Nicholas Elliot, is best known for hit dramas such as Band Of Brothers, Homeland and Billions. He was married to Harry Potter and Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory who sadly died in 2021.

Co-star Guy Pearce started off on television as Mike Young in Australian soap Neighbours from 1986 to 1989. His break into movies came in the 1994 movie The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert before starring in movies such as L.A. Confidential (1997), Memento (2000), The Time Machine (2002), The King's Speech (2010), Prometheus (2012), and the Marvel action movie Iron Man 3. Guy recently went back to television to star alongside Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown.

Other stars in A Spy Among Friends include Motherland star Anna Maxwell Martin, The Young Ones legend Adrian Edmondson and Stephen Kunken.

Damian Lewis with David Schwimmer when starring in 'Band Of Brothers'. (Image credit: HBO/Sky)

Is there 'A Spy Among Friends' trailer?

It's too early for a trailer for A Spy Among Friends but we will of course update as soon as it arrives from BritBox. Hopefully we might see one in the summer.