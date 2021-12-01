'Operation Mincemeat' — everything we know about the new war movie

Operation Mincemeat is an upcoming war film directed by John Madden and written by Michelle Ashford. The script is based on the book of the same name by Ben Macintyre and follows the titular operation during World War II, which was a deception effort to keep the Allied invasion of Sicily hidden.

Speaking of the new war drama, John Madden says: "Michelle Ashford’s script fuses multiple strands and moods: tense, romantic, thrilling, unexpectedly funny, and endlessly surprising. It tells a richly human story of the soldiers we seldom see, who fight a different kind of war in shadows and deception, haunted by the knowledge that certainty and guarantee of success are nowhere to be found."

It's set for release in 2022 and has a star-studded cast which is led by British actor Colin Firth. Here's everything we know so far...

The film will be released next year, arriving in cinemas across the United Kingdom on 7 January 2022. The movie will also be available to watch via Netflix in North America.

What is the plot of 'Operation Mincemeat'?

The film is based on the extraordinary true events where two intelligence officers used a corpse and false papers to outwit German troops in 1943 during World War II.

During these events, the Allies are determined to launch an all-out assault on Fortress Europe. But they face an impossible challenge: to protect a massive invasion force from entrenched German firepower and avert a potential massacre.

Speaking about the plot, director John Madden said: "In the context of WW2 narratives, the story of Operation Mincemeat is unique – a bizarre and seductive cinematic blend of high-level espionage and ingenious fiction, where the stakes could hardly be higher."

Who's in the cast of 'Operation Mincemeat'?

Colin Firth leads the cast as Naval Intelligence Officer Ewen Montagu. He is joined by Kelly Macdonald as Jean Leslie, Matthew Macfadyen as Charles Cholmondeley, Penelope Wilton as Hester Leggett, Johnny Flynn as author Ian Fleming, Lorne MacFadyen as Roger Dearborn, and Jason Isaacs as Naval Officer John Godfrey.

The film also stars the late Paul Ritter as physician and barrister Bentley Purchase. This will be his final on-screen role following his death in 2021.

Is there a trailer for 'Operation Mincemeat'?

Yes! You can watch the trailer here...