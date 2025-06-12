How to watch Deep Cover: stream the Orlando Bloom, Bryce Dallas-Howard movie online

A unique-looking new comedy movie debuted on Thursday, June 12 and it assembles an impressive cast of British (and American) acting stars. This article will help you work out how to watch Deep Cover, which you can watch now.

Deep Cover stars Bryce Dallas-Howard as an acting teach who, along with her two students played by Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed, get into the criminal underworld.

They're hired by a police officer who needs good improvisors to work their way undercover into a gang, using their burgeoning acting skills. Sean Bean plays the officer in a cast that also includes Ian McShane, Paddy Considine and Omid Djalili.

If this sounds right up your street, here's how to watch Deep Cover when it airs.

How to watch Deep Cover

To watch Deep Cover, you'll need to be a subscriber to Amazon Prime.

That's because the movie will release on Prime Video, a streaming service which is accessibly to Amazon Prime subscribers. You can find the price in your region below.

The movie will be added on Thursday, June 12, and it's 100 minutes or 1 hour and 40 minutes long.



How to watch Deep Cover for free

There's a way to watch Deep Cover for free, but it won't be applicable to just anybody.

People who haven't subscribed to Amazon Prime before are eligible for a 30-day Prime Video free trial, which lets you enjoy all of the perks of the subscription.

This is actually a free trial to all of Amazon Prime, including next-day shopping, Kindle reading and more, but for the purposes of this article the most important perk is the Prime Video access.

How to watch Deep Cover everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Deep Cover, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite movie, show, sport or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!