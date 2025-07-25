How to watch The Assassin: stream the new series from the maker of The Tourist online

The creative minds behind The Tourist has moved onto a new thriller TV show, called The Assassin, and you can now watch it after it released on Friday, July 25... well, depending on where you live.

The Assassin is about a former contract killer who retires to a remote Greek island to relax her days away. However in quick succession her adult son appears looking for answers, and shortly after assassins come for the women.

The two need to embark on a road trip of Europe as they try to get to the bottom of the attack, while surviving new threats and looking after a charge.

Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore star as the mother and son on the run.

The series is only releasing in a limited way for now, but here's how to watch The Assassin online when it comes out.



How to watch The Assassin

The Assassin is set to debut on Friday, July 25... but only in the UK.

All six episodes of the series will release on Prime Video, the streaming service available to Amazon Prime subscribers, at the same time on that date.

I know what you're asking: what about if you're not living in the UK?

Unfortunately, release information hasn't been shared about the series in any other regions. That includes the US, Canada, Australia or any of the countries the show is set in.

It's possible that The Assassin will release on Prime Video in the future, but precedent suggests that it's far from guaranteed, with the streamer often releasing series in one region but relying on local broadcasters in other regions.

So for now, you'll have to wait and see. But if you're desperate to watch the show, there's a way to see it...

How to watch The Assassin everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Assassin, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!