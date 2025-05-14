How to watch Duster: stream the action crime series online or on TV

Lost alum reunite in the new 70s-set crime series Duster, which debuts on Thursday, May 15.

Duster is set in the 1970s in the American Southwest, and it's about a getaway driver working for a crime syndicate. However when a young new agent starts to circle this group, the driver finds himself caught between two sides in a war that's turning bloody.

Lost star Josh Holloway plays the getaway driver and that series' creator J.J. Abrams also created Duster, alongside LaToya Morgan.

Early reviews for Duster are very positive, and so it's one to watch this spring. So here's how to watch Duster online or on TV.

How to watch Duster in the US

You'll be able to watch Duster in one avenue and one only: online, with no TV release. This has a series premiere on Thursday, May 15 and then new episodes weekly until Thursday, July 3.

You can watch the series on streaming service Max. This starts at $9.99 for ad-enabled streaming or $16.99 for ad-free, both per month. You can also sign up as a Prime Video channel here. Episodes will land each day on 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.

Can you watch Duster in the UK?

At the time of writing, there's not been any information on whether Duster will release in the UK.

Many HBO and Max series come to Sky TV or Now TV, but so far neither have announced that they'll broadcast Duster.

We'll update you if any new information breaks.

How to watch Duster in Australia

If you live in Australia, you'll be able to watch Duster on the new streaming service Max.

Episodes arrive every Friday from Friday, May 16, up until Friday, June 4.

Max costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year for its basic plan, which includes adverts. You can pay more for ad-free plans.

How to watch Duster everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Duster, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie, sport or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!