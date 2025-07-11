How to watch Dexter: Resurrection online or on TV from around the world

First we had Dexter. Then we had Dexter: New Blood. And now we have Dexter: Resurrection, the second sequel to the hit crime drama which continues the story immediately after the previous one.

In Dexter: Resurrection we catch up with Dexter Morgan as he's recovering from the events of New Blood's finale, however his son's missing and the quest to locate him takes him to New York City.

Michael C. Hall is back in the lead role with lots of his allies and enemies also reprising their characters; Uma Thurman and Peter Dinklage are also joining for this latest season and they look set to be antagonists.

So here's how to watch Dexter: Resurrection when it releases, and we'll also guide you to watching the previous series if you haven't seen them yet.

How to watch Dexter: Resurrection in the US

You'll be able to watch Dexter: Resurrection in the US via Paramount Plus, but you won't be able to watch on any tier. You'll need to use Paramount Plus Premium.

Formerly known as Paramount Plus with Showtime, this top tier of the subscription service costs you $12.99 per month and lets you enjoy Showtime content in the Paramount library as well as live streams of your local CBS affiliate.

After a two-episode premiere on Friday, July 11, new entries will drop to the platform weekly.

All seasons of Dexter are on Paramount Plus, and they're available to subscribers to the Essential plan, not just the Premium one. New Blood is also there, and it was previously on Prime Video but isn't any more.

How to watch Dexter: Resurrection in the UK

As in the US, and most other places, you'll be able to stream Dexter: Resurrection on Paramount Plus. Unlike in the US, though, you don't need to be on the Premium tier.

Instead you can get access on any tier, including the £4.99-per-month ad-enabled one.

The release schedule for Dexter: Resurrection is the same as in the US: two episodes on Friday, July 11 and one new one weekly from then.

Paramount Plus will also let you watch Dexter and New Blood but the original series is also on Netflix and Channel 5's streaming service, the latter of which lets you watch it for free.

How to watch Dexter: Resurrection everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup to a country without Paramount Plus but still want to watch Dexter: Resurrection, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite X or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!