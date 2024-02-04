Deep Cover: cast, plot and everything we know

Deep Cover is a British comedy thriller on Prime Video with Hollywood star Bryce Dallas Howard (above) among the stars.

Deep Cover is an action comedy movie about three actors who accidentally become drawn into London’s criminal underworld. It follows these improv stars who are brought in to help with low-level police stings, but their reluctance to break character gets them into deep trouble.

This movie has a seriously impressive cast, including Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom, Sean Bean, Nick Mohammed and Ian McShane.

Here’s everything you need to know about Deep Cover on Prime Video…

Deep Cover will premiere on Prime Video. There’s no release date at present but we will let you know when that changes.

Deep Cover plot

Deep Cover follows three improv actors hired by the police to help them catch minor criminals. But the actors’ instinct to say ‘yes’ to everything and to remain true to their characters at all times sees them become tangled up in London’s criminal scene.

Deep Cover cast

Deep Cover has a great cast including Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World), The Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom, Sean Bean (Time, Game of Thrones), Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso) and Ian McShane (John Wick). House of the Dragon’s Paddy Considine and Sonoya Mizuno round out the cast.

Sean Bean as a prisoner in BBC1 drama Time. (Image credit: BBC)

Is there a trailer for Deep Cover?

No, not yet but when Prime Video releases a Deep Cover trailer, we’ll put it up on this page.

Behind the scenes and more on Deep Cover

Deep Cover is a movie based on an original script by Derek Connolly & Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World, Safety Not Guaranteed) with British improv duo Ben Ashenden & Alexander Owen setting the script in London. It's produced by Trevorrow via his Metronome Film Co. alongside Walter Parkes and Laurie MacDonald (Men In Black, Galaxy Quest). Annys Hamilton will co-produce. Tom Kingsley, known for comedy series Stath Lets Flats, will direct.

“We’re delighted to be bringing this new action comedy to our customers," explains Tushar Jindal, Head of Content, UK for Prime Video. “With an incredible cast, a top-class creative team, and a fantastic script we know it’s going to be a hit.”