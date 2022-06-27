Ted Lasso season 3: everything we know about the comedy series

Get ready to cheer on AFC Richmond once again, as the Apple TV Plus original series Ted Lasso is returning for season 3. The critically-acclaimed, award-winning comedy series about an American football coach who becomes the head coach of an English football team started off as an underdog series that has become a cultural phenomenon. (Hard to believe that it all started from a NBC Sports campaign (opens in new tab) to promote the Premier League in the US)

Over the first two seasons we’ve seen Jason Sudeikis’ Coach Lasso go from an outsider that barely understands the rules of the sport he now coaches but still getting the most out of his team and those around him with his incredible positive outlook to a respected leader who is coming to terms with his own struggles while getting his team back on track, while still barely understanding the rules of football.

Can Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond reach the heights of the Premier League? While we wait to find that out, here is everything we know about Ted Lasso season 3.

Ted Lasso season 3 does not have a release date at this time, though we do know that production on the new season is well underway and fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival.

Apple TV Plus has been mum on a potential release date, but can we learn anything about when past seasons were released?

Ted Lasso season 1 premiered on August 14, 2020, while season 2 dropped on July 23, 2021. Can we hold out hope for another summer premiere?

July may be a stretch at this point since we haven’t seen anything from the new season yet, while August remains a possibility, though maybe a slim one until a trailer or an official announcement arrives. We also don’t know at this time if multiple episodes are going to drop at once before going to a weekly release or if season 3 is following season 2’s format of strictly one per week.

Whenever and however, we’ll all just keep our eyes out for any news on Ted Lasso season 3.

Is Ted Lasso season 3 the final season?

One of the big questions surrounding Ted Lasso season 3 is whether or not this is going to be the final season for the show. While nothing has been confirmed, signs are pointing to the likelihood that this will be the last dance for Ted Lasso.

In a Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) interview, showrunner Bill Lawrence said that Ted Lasso was originally pitched as a three-season story, though he admits that he would "love the show to keep going," but that decision may ultimately come down to what star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis wants to do.

Meanwhile, actor and writer Brett Goldstein was quoted in the UK’s Sunday Times (opens in new tab) that they are planning season 3 like it is going to be the last one — "Spoiler alert: everyone dies," he joked (probably).

Lawrence added in his interview that they plotted everyone to have a beginning, middle and end in the three seasons that would complete that story. As he puts it, "This story is going to be over next year, regardless, even if the show finds another story to tell and goes on."

Who is in the Ted Lasso season 3 cast?

While former Saturday Night Live star Jason Sudeikis plays the titular character of Ted Lasso, the comedy is very much an ensemble series with a supporting cast of characters that have become just beloved as the mustachioed coach.

While Apple TV Plus has not confirmed the official cast list for Ted Lasso season 3, we can assume that the main group of actors are all returning to their roles. This includes:

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

Juno Temple as Keeley Jones

Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard

Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley

Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt

Jeremy Swift as Higgins

Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya

Kola Bokinni as Isaac McAdoo

Billy Harris as Colin Hughes

Cristo Fernández as Dani Rojas

Annette Badland as Mae

There are of course more recurring actors and guest stars sure to pop up in the new season and we’ll update this section as news on that comes out.

Ted Lasso season 2 recap

The best way to go over what has happened in Ted Lasso through its first two seasons is by watching the series on Apple TV Plus. If you’d rather have an in-depth refresher, you can read What to Watch’s recap of all Ted Lasso season 2 episodes. But, if you just want to quickly be reminded of the events of Ted Lasso season 2, we’ll sum up right here (FYI, spoilers ahead).

After Ted Lasso season 1, AFC Richmond was demoted but hope to earn their way back to the Premier League. Things get off to a rocky start with a long series of ties, though the team is in generally good spirits thanks to Ted’s leadership. However, feeling they are in need of a spark, there are two additions to the Greyhounds team — sports psychologist Dr. Sharon Fieldstone and Jamie Tartt (available again after focusing a bit too much on reality TV and not his football career).

Ted is initially hesitant of Dr. Sharon though learns to trust her as he deals with a series of panic attacks. Jamie, meanwhile, has to earn the respect of his teammates back after his past actions, but ultimately shows that he has grown.

Off the field, Roy Kent is struggling to find what he is meant to do in retirement, trying coaching his niece’s football team and commentating, but ultimately is brought back as an assistant coach for AFC Richmond. Roy and Keely’s relationship meanwhile, appears to be in a good place for most of the season, though as Keely becomes more and more successful, Roy fears he no longer fits and they appear to be in a complicated position at the end of the season (if not officially broken up).

Another relationship involves Rebecca and Sam. After not knowing who each other was while chatting on an anonymous dating app, the two have to figure out how to make it work. Rebecca is nervous about the dynamic as she is his boss, while Sam is tempted to go back to his home country and play for a team there. Though Sam ends up staying, he says it wasn’t about Rebecca (at least not entirely) and like Roy and Keely, their relationship is a bit up in the air.

The biggest character arc of the season, however, was with Nate. After being elevated to assistant coach last season, Nate tries to become more confident and assertive in his position and everyday life. However, he appears to take it too far. Though he continues to prove himself as a valued member of the team, he feels slighted by Ted and ultimately takes a head coaching job at a rival club that was purchased by Rebecca’s ex-husband, Rupert.

What is the Ted Lasso season 3 plot?

Little has been shared about what Ted Lasso season 3 is going to entail, but we can guess that the series will in some way build to a match between AFC Richmond and Nate’s new team. Also, what will happen with the Roy/Keely and Rebecca/Sam relationships? And will Ted ever learn what offsides is?

Is there a Ted Lasso season 3 trailer?

There is currently no trailer for Ted Lasso season 3. As soon as there is, we'll have it here.

How to watch Ted Lasso

As an Apple TV Plus original series, Ted Lasso is available exclusively via the Apple TV Plus streaming service. While it is only available via a subscription, consumers can do a seven-day free trial and those who have recently purchased a new Apple product can get an extended free trial period.