Ted Lasso season 3 is 'the end of this story', says Jason Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis has hinted that Ted Lasso season 3 could well be the Apple TV Plus series' final outing, though he does seem open to the idea of spin-offs from the hit show.

Whilst speaking to Deadline (opens in new tab), lead star Jason Sudeikis has claimed that Ted Lasso season 3 will be bringing the story they set out to tell to a close, but said that he thought it was "flattering" that people were already hoping to see much more from the AFC Richmond lot.

Sudeikis said: "This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don't even know yet—that being season 3—it's flattering."

He did go on to explain that he's hopeful the forthcoming series would, at the very least, satisfy those same fans. "Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes [have been released], they're like, 'Man, you know what, we get it, we're fine. We don't need anymore, we got it.'" Sudeikis said, adding, "But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we've come up with so far.

On a brighter note, Jason Sudeikis did seem open to the idea of developing spin-off shows, so we might not have seen the last of our Ted Lasso favorites just yet. "Yeah, I think that we've set the table for all sorts of folks... to get to watch the further telling of these stories", he added, before reiterating how 'lovely' he thought it was that there was enough interest in the characters.

As we addressed in our guide to the final season, there's been plenty of rumors that the third series could be the last, though no official word on whether we should expect more from the heartwarming Apple TV Plus series.

Showrunner Bill Lawrence has said in the past that Ted Lasso was pitched as a three-season story, but that he would 'love to keep the show going' if star and co-creator Sudeikis was also on board.

Whether or not it is the last season, you can look forward to seeing how Coach Lasso and his lovable football team fare in the Premier League very soon. Ted Lasso season 3 premieres exclusively on Apple TV Plus from Wednesday, March 15, with new episodes airing on a weekly basis. And for more series to watch in the meantime, check out our guide to the best Apple TV Plus shows.