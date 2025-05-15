How to watch Overcompensating: stream the Benito Skinner TV show online or on TV

Social media star Benito Skinner has his own TV show: Overcompensating debuts on Thursday, May 15, and we'll help you figure out how to watch it.

Overcompensating is a college comedy which stars Skinner as well as Wally Baram, Mary Beth Barone, Adam DiMarco and Rish Shah. It also has a roster of guest stars that includes Megan Fox and Lukas Gage.

The comedy is about a closeted man who used to be a football player in high school, who befriends an outsider in a bid to fit in at college. Alongside his sister and sister's boyfriend, they go through the trials of university.

According to the makers, Overcompensating is personal to Skinner, who created and wrote the show.

So here's how to watch Overcompensating online or on TV.

How to watch Overcompensating

To watch Overcompensating, you'll need to be a subscriber to Amazon Prime, and that's because every episode will land on Prime Video.

All eight episodes of Overcompensating will land on Prime Video on the same day: Thursday, May 15.

Prime Video is Amazon's streaming offering, and you have to be a subscriber to Amazon Prime to watch its movies and shows.

This costs $14.99 / £8.99 / AU$9.99 per month or $139 / £95 / AU$79 per year but by default, Prime Video has ads, and you can pay $2.99 / £2.99 per month extra for ad-free streaming. Here's how to remove commercials from Prime Video.

In some countries, you can take out a standalone Prime Video subscription, which is cheaper and gives you just the streaming services, and not the quick delivery or other perks.



How to watch Overcompensating for free

If you've never been an Amazon Prime customer before, then you'll be happy to know that there's a one-month free trial.

This lasts for one month and it rolls into a standard monthly subscription once it ends. It'll let you watch all of Prime Video's content and also enjoy all of the other Amazon Prime perks. Here's how to get a Prime Video free trial.