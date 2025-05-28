How to watch The Better Sister online or on TV

Two Hollywood heavyweights team up in The Better Sister, a new series which debuts on Thursday, May 29, and we'll help you find out how to watch it.

Quick links Streaming: Prime Video

Free trials: Prime Video free trials

Debut: Thursday, May 29

Episodes: 8 (all at once)

The Better Sister stars Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks as two estranger sisters who are forced to reunite after the nasty murder of the former's husband.

As the investigation continues, the reunion of the two sisters affects their entire family. The story is based on a 2019 book of the same name.

Banks and Biel are joined in the cast by Corey Stoll, Kim DIckens and Gabriel Sloyer

Here's how to watch The Better Sister online.



How to watch The Better Sister

In order to see The Better Sister, you'll need to be a subscriber to Amazon Prime. That's because the show is set to drop on Prime Video, and an Amazon Prime subscription gets you access to the streaming service.

The eight episodes of The Better Sister will all drop on the streaming service on Thursday, May 29, so you can stream them all at once or at your leisure.

Amazon Prime costs $14.99 / £8.99 / AU$9.99 per month or $139 / £95 / AU$79 per year but by default, Prime Video has ads, and you can pay $2.99 / £2.99 per month extra for ad-free streaming. Here's how to remove commercials from Prime Video.

In some countries, you can take out a standalone Prime Video subscription, which is cheaper and gives you just the streaming services, and not the quick delivery or other perks.

How to watch The Better Sister for free

If you've never been an Amazon Prime customer before, then you'll be happy to know that there's a one-month free trial for brand-new subscribers. That means if your email address hasn't been linked to an Amazon accont.

This lasts for one month and it rolls into a standard monthly subscription once it ends. It'll let you watch all of Prime Video's content and also enjoy all of the other Amazon Prime perks. Here's how to get a Prime Video free trial.