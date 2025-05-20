How to watch Motorheads: stream the coming-of-age racing drama online

Fast and Furious meets high-school drama, the new TV show Motorheads debuts on Tuesday, May 20 and we'll help you figure out how to watch it.

Debut: Tuesday, May 20

Episodes: 10 (all at once)

Motorheads is set in an American rust-belt town which is down on its luck, bad news for kids growing up in it.

Instead our cast of characters survives high-school by turning to their cars, joining a street racing league to help them learn the ropes of life.

Ryan Phillippe, Nathalie Kelley and Michael Cimino lead the cast of the show, which was created by John A. Norris.

Here's how to watch Motorheads online when it debuts.

How to watch Motorheads

To watch Motorheads, you'll need to subscribe to Amazon Prime, because every episode will land on the streaming service Prime Video when they land.

All ten episodes of Motorheads will land on Prime Video on the same day: Tuesday, May 20. So you won't need to wait in order to stream any of them.

Prime Video is Amazon's streaming offering, and you have to be a subscriber to Amazon Prime to watch its movies and shows.

This costs $14.99 / £8.99 / AU$9.99 per month or $139 / £95 / AU$79 per year but by default, Prime Video has ads, and you can pay $2.99 / £2.99 per month extra for ad-free streaming. Here's how to remove commercials from Prime Video.

In some countries, you can take out a standalone Prime Video subscription, which is cheaper and gives you just the streaming services, and not the quick delivery or other perks.

How to watch Motorheads for free

If you've never been an Amazon Prime customer before, then you'll be happy to know that there's a one-month free trial for brand-new subscribers. That means if your email address hasn't been linked to an Amazon accont.

This lasts for one month and it rolls into a standard monthly subscription once it ends. It'll let you watch all of Prime Video's content and also enjoy all of the other Amazon Prime perks. Here's how to get a Prime Video free trial.