New movies 2022: release dates, casts, plots and everything we know about the year's most anticipated movies

Here's our new movies 2022 release dates calendar for all the upcoming big films.

2022 promises to be a brilliant year for movies, with The Batman, Downton: A New Era, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and Top Gun: Maverick just a few of the big films due to come out.

We have a series of in-depth guides to these huge films, such as our guide to Jurassic World: Dominion (also out in 2022!), which will give you more information about each movie.

We will regularly update our new movies 2022 guide as release dates are changed, fresh plot details teased and new films announced.

So, whether you're looking forward to Legally Blonde 3 or desperate to find out when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming out we've got you covered...

Our new movies 2022 calendar

January

'The 355'

Stars: Penélope Cruz, Jessica Chastain, Sebastian Stan, Diane Kruger.

Penélope Cruz, Jessica Chastain, Sebastian Stan, Diane Kruger. Directed by: Simon Kinberg.

Simon Kinberg. Release date: Jan. 7.

The 355 is a new spy thriller boasting a star-studded cast. It follows a group of international agents who join forces to recover a top-secret weapon.

'Scream'

Stars: Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox.

Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox. Directed by: Matt Bettinelli-Olphin, Tyler Gillett.

Matt Bettinelli-Olphin, Tyler Gillett. Release date: Jan. 14

Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley reunite in the new Scream movie. Now, 25 years after the first string of murders shocked Woodsboro, a new killer is targeting unsuspecting teenagers... there's already a Scream trailer to enjoy.

'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania'

Stars: Brian Hull, Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg.

Brian Hull, Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg. Directed by: Jennifer Kluska, Derek Drymon.

Jennifer Kluska, Derek Drymon. Release date: Jan. 14

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania sees all our favorite monsters back. The latest film in the series sees Drac and his pals all transformed into humans!

'The King's Daughter'

Based on the 1997 novel The Moon and the Sun by Vonda N. McIntyre, The King’s Daughter sees King Louis XIV capture a mermaid’s life force in his quest for immortality. But then his long-lost daughter forms a bond with the creature…

Stars: Pierce Brosnan, William Hurt, Kaya Scodelario.

Pierce Brosnan, William Hurt, Kaya Scodelario. Directed by: Sean McNamara.

Sean McNamara. Release date: Jan. 21

'Morbius'

Stars: Jared Leto, Michael Keaton, Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson, Jared Harris, Adria Arjona.

Jared Leto, Michael Keaton, Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson, Jared Harris, Adria Arjona. Directed by: Daniel Espinosa.

Daniel Espinosa. Release date: Jan. 28

Morbius is a talented scientist who ends up becoming a vampire with superhuman powers when his experiment to cure himself of a rare blood disease goes wrong. This is the latest movie set in Sony's Spider-Man universe, and it's bound to be huge.

February

'Moonfall'

Stars: Halle Berry, Donald Sutherland, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley.

Halle Berry, Donald Sutherland, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley. Directed by: Roland Emmerich.

Roland Emmerich. Release date: Feb. 4

In the appropriately titled Moonfall the moon is rocketing towards Earth, threatening to wipe out civilization. Ex astronaut Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) heads into space on a mission to save the planet...

'Jackass Forever'

Stars: Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Johnny Knoxville, Tony Hawk, Machine Gun Kelly.

Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Johnny Knoxville, Tony Hawk, Machine Gun Kelly. Directed by: Jeff Tremaine.

Jeff Tremaine. Release date: Feb. 4.

Jackass Forever promises more crazy stunts from the gang. Could the fourth film be the maddest yet?!

'Marry Me'

Stars: Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Sarah Silverman, Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Sarah Silverman, Utkarsh Ambudkar. Directed by: Kat Coiro.

Kat Coiro. Release date: Feb. 11

Marry Me could be just the ticket for Valentine's Day. After discovering her partner is cheating, a top pop star (obviously played by Jennifer Lopez!), marries a total stranger (Owen Wilson).

'Death On The Nile'

Stars: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman, Letitia Wright, Dawn French, Sophie Okonedo.

Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman, Letitia Wright, Dawn French, Sophie Okonedo. Directed by: Kenneth Branagh

Kenneth Branagh Release date: Feb. 11

Death On The Nile is the long-awaited follow-up to Murder On The Orient Express, Kenneth Branagh's first adventure as Agatha Christie's Belgian sleuth, Hercule Poirot. This time, Poirot's Egyptian vacation is transformed into a race against time to identify the murderer aboard a river cruiser before they can strike again.

'Uncharted'

Stars: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas.

Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas. Directed by: Ruben Fleischer.

Ruben Fleischer. Release date: Feb. 18 in US, Feb .11 in the UK.

Uncharted is Sony's adaptation of the iconic gaming series created by Naughty Dog. Tom Holland plays Nathan Drake with Mark Wahlberg as his mentor Victor Sullivan.

'The Outfit'

Stars: Mark Rylance, Dylan O'Brien, Zoey Deutch, Johnny Flynn.

Mark Rylance, Dylan O'Brien, Zoey Deutch, Johnny Flynn. Directed by: Graham Moore.

Graham Moore. Release date: Feb. 25.

Mark Rylance stars in The Outfit as a tailor who makes suits on London's Savile Row until a personal tragedy sees him running a tailor shop on the wrong side of Chicago. Ironically his best clients are gangsters...

March

'The Batman'

Stars: Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Zoë Kravitz.

Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Zoë Kravitz. Directed by: Matt Reeves

Matt Reeves Release date: March 4

The Batman sees Robert Pattinson following in the footsteps of the likes of Adam West, Michael Keaton, and Christian Bale to play the iconic superhero. Little is known so far about the plot, but The Riddler, Penguin, and Catwoman will all feature.

'Turning Red'

Stars: Sandra Oh, Rosalie Chiang

Sandra Oh, Rosalie Chiang Directed by: Domee Shi

Domee Shi Release date: March 11

This animated Disney movie sees 13-year-old Meilin "Mei" Lee (Rosalie Chiang) wrestling with her own adolescent problems and her struggle to remain her mother's dutiful daughter. As if she didn't have enough problems, whenever she gets too excited she transforms into a giant red panda!

'Downton: A New Era'

Stars: Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern, Joanne Froggatt, Dominic West, Jim Carter.

Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern, Joanne Froggatt, Dominic West, Jim Carter. Directed by: Simon Curtis.

Simon Curtis. Release date: March 18

Downton Abbey: A New Era sees the Crawleys heading off to France following an amazing revelation by Maggie Smith's Violet Crawley. "Years ago before you were born, I met a man...". What will they all discover about the Dowager's mysterious past? The Downton Abbey: A New Era trailer gives a real flavor of what we can expect.

'The Lost City'

Stars: Sandra Bullock, Daniel Radcliffe, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

Sandra Bullock, Daniel Radcliffe, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt Directed by: Aaron Nee, Adam Nee.

Aaron Nee, Adam Nee. Release date: March 25

If you enjoyed Romancing the Stone, you may well like Sandra Bullock’s new comedy, The Lost City. She stars as a romantic novelist who heads off on a jungle escapade with her book cover model.

April

'Easter Sunday'

Stars: Jo Koy, Jimmy O. Yang, Tiffany Haddish, Tia Carrere, Lou Diamond Phillips.

Jo Koy, Jimmy O. Yang, Tiffany Haddish, Tia Carrere, Lou Diamond Phillips. Directed by: Jay Chandrasekhar.

Jay Chandrasekhar. Release date: April 1

Stand-up comedian Jo Koy plays a fictionalized version of himself. Easter Sunday is set at a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday and revolves around Koy's life experiences and stand-up comedy.

'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'

Stars: Jim Carrey, Idris Elba, Ben Schwartz, Colleen O'Shaughnessey

Jim Carrey, Idris Elba, Ben Schwartz, Colleen O'Shaughnessey Directed by: Jeff Fowler

Jeff Fowler Release date: April 8

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is the second movie based on the popular video game franchise by SEGA. This time Sonic and his sidekick Tails go on a mission to track down the Master Emerald before it falls into the hands of Doctor Eggman and Knuckles.

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore'

Stars: Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Mads Mikkelsen, Katherine Waterston.

Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Mads Mikkelsen, Katherine Waterston. Directed by: David Yates.

David Yates. Release date: April 15 in the US, April 8 in the UK.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is the third entry in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise that began in 2016. This time, Dumbledore enlists Newt Scamander and his companions on a mission that will see confronting Gellert Grindelwald's growing army.

'The Northman'

Stars: Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, Anya Taylor-Joy, Björk, Claes Bang.

Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, Anya Taylor-Joy, Björk, Claes Bang. Directed by: Robert Eggers.

Robert Eggers. Release date: April 22

The Northman is one for historical/mythology film fans. Set in 10th century Iceland, it follows Amleth who sets about on an epic revenge quest when his father is killed by his uncle.

'The Bad Guys'

Stars: Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Marc Maron.

Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Marc Maron. Directed by: Pierre Perifel

Pierre Perifel Release date: April 22

The Bay Guys is a computer-animated movie about a group of villains who decide, well, they don't want to be the bad guys any longer. Will Mr. Wolf and co really become the goodies now?

'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent'

Stars: Nicolas Cage, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish, Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan

Nicolas Cage, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish, Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan Directed by: Tom Gormican

Tom Gormican Release date: April 22

This eccentric action-comedy sees Nicolas Cage taking center stage... as Nicolas Cage. When his life takes a surprise turn, this fictionalized version of Nick Cage is forced to channel a variety of his most recognizable characters in order to rescue his family from a dangerous criminal.

'65'

Stars: Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, Chloe Coleman.

Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, Chloe Coleman. Directed by: Scott Beck/Bryan Woods.

Scott Beck/Bryan Woods. Release date: April 29

In this sci-fi thriller, an astronaut crash lands on a mysterious planet, where he discovers he's not alone...

May

'Mrs Harris Goes To Paris'

Stars: Lesley Manville, Jason Isaacs, Anna Chancellor

Lesley Manville, Jason Isaacs, Anna Chancellor Directed by: Anthony Fabian

Anthony Fabian Release date: May 6 in the US, April 29 in the UK

Adapted from the 1958 novel by Paul Gallico, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris follows a cleaning lady who falls in love with French fashion. Determined to buy her favorite frock, she heads to Paris on an adventure...

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

Stars: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor Directed by: Sam Raimi

Sam Raimi Release date: May 6

'DC League of Super-Pets'

Stars: Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Natasha Lyonne

Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Natasha Lyonne Directed by: Jared Stern, Sam Levine.

Jared Stern, Sam Levine. Release date: May 20

'Legally Blonde 3'

Stars: Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Cauffiel, Jennifer Coolidge

Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Cauffiel, Jennifer Coolidge Directed by : Jamie Suk

: Jamie Suk Release date: May 20

'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Stars: Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane

Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane Directed by: Chad Stahelski

Chad Stahelski Release date: May 27

'The Bob's Burger Movie'

Stars: H. Jon Benjamin, Kristen Schaal, Dan Mintz

H. Jon Benjamin, Kristen Schaal, Dan Mintz Directed by: Loren Bouchard, Bernard Derriman

Loren Bouchard, Bernard Derriman Release date: May 27

'Top Gun: Maverick'

Stars: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jennifer Connelly.

Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jennifer Connelly. Directed by : Joseph Kosinski

: Joseph Kosinski Release date: May 27

June

'Jurassic World: Dominion'

Stars: Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Chris Pratt, Laura Dern.

Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Chris Pratt, Laura Dern. Directed by: Colin Trevorrow.

Colin Trevorrow. Release date: June 10.

'Lightyear'

Stars: Chris Evans.

Chris Evans. Directed by: Angus MacLane.

Angus MacLane. Release date: June 17.

'Oh Hell No'

Stars: Jack Black.

Jack Black. Directed by: Kitao Sakurai.

Kitao Sakurai. Release date: June 17.

'Elvis'

Stars: Tom Hanks, Austin Butler

Tom Hanks, Austin Butler Directed by: Baz Luhrmann

Baz Luhrmann Release date: June 24

'Where the Crawdads Sing'

Stars: Garret Dillahunt, Daisy Edgar-Jones, David Strathairn.

Garret Dillahunt, Daisy Edgar-Jones, David Strathairn. Directed by: Olivia Newman.

Olivia Newman. Release date: June 24

July

'Minions: The Rise of Gru'

Stars: Steve Carrell, Lucy Lawless, Pierre Coffin.

Steve Carrell, Lucy Lawless, Pierre Coffin. Directed by: Kyle Balda, Jonathan del Val, Brad Ableson.

Kyle Balda, Jonathan del Val, Brad Ableson. Release date: July 1

'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Stars: Matt Damon, Karen Gillan, Natalie Portman.

Matt Damon, Karen Gillan, Natalie Portman. Directed by: Taika Waititi.

Taika Waititi. Release date: July 8

'Nope'

Stars: Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, Donna Mills.

Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, Donna Mills. Directed by: Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele Release date: July 22

'Black Adam'

Stars: Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi.

Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi. Directed by: Jaume Collet-Serra

Jaume Collet-Serra Release date: July 29

August

'Secret Headquarters'

Stars: Owen Wilson, Jesse Williams.

Owen Wilson, Jesse Williams. Directed by: Henry Joost, Ariel Schulman.

Henry Joost, Ariel Schulman. Release date: Aug. 12

'Bros'

Stars: Luke Macfarlane, Billy Eichner, Monica Raymund

Luke Macfarlane, Billy Eichner, Monica Raymund Directed by: Nicholas Stoller

Nicholas Stoller Release date: Aug. 12

'The Man from Toronto'

Stars: Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, Kaley Cuoco.

Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, Kaley Cuoco. Directed by: Patrick Hughes.

Patrick Hughes. Release date: Aug. 12

September

'Salem's Lot'

Stars: William Sadler, Alfre Woodard, Bill Camp.

William Sadler, Alfre Woodard, Bill Camp. Directed by: Gary Dauberman

Gary Dauberman Release date: Sept. 9

'Distant'

Stars: Naomi Scott, Anthony Ramos.

Naomi Scott, Anthony Ramos. Directed by: Josh Gordon, Will Speck.

Josh Gordon, Will Speck. Release date: Sept. 16

'Don't Worry Darling'

Stars: Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde.

Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde. Directed by: Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde Release date: Sept. 23

'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish'

Stars: Antonio Banderas.

Antonio Banderas. Directed by: Joel Crawford.

Joel Crawford. Release date: Sept. 23

'Mission Impossible 7'

Stars: Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff

Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff Directed by: Christopher McQuarrie

Christopher McQuarrie Release date: Sept. 30

October

'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' (Part One)

Stars: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Issa Rae

Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Issa Rae Directed by: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson Release date: Oct. 7

'Halloween Ends'

Stars: Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, Kyle Richards

Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, Kyle Richards Directed by: David Gordon Green

David Gordon Green Release date: Oct. 14

'Tickets to Paradise'

Stars: Julia Roberts, George Clooney

Julia Roberts, George Clooney Directed by: Ol Parker

Ol Parker Release date: Oct. 21

November

'The Flash'

Stars: Michael Keaton, Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Temuera Morrison, Saoirse-Monica Jackson

Michael Keaton, Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Temuera Morrison, Saoirse-Monica Jackson Directed by: Andy Muschietti

Andy Muschietti Release date: Nov. 4

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Stars: Martin Freeman, Michaela Coel, Angela Bassett, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright

Martin Freeman, Michaela Coel, Angela Bassett, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright Directed by: Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler Release date: Nov. 11

'Spellbound'

Stars: Not yet announced

Not yet announced Directed by: Vicky Jenson

Vicky Jenson Release date: Nov. 11

'Lyle Lyle Crocodile'

Stars: Javier Bardem, Scoot McNairy, Constance Wu

Javier Bardem, Scoot McNairy, Constance Wu Directed by: Josh Gordon, Will Speck

Josh Gordon, Will Speck Release date: Nov. 18

'She Said'

Stars: Carey Mulligan, Samantha Morton

Carey Mulligan, Samantha Morton Directed by: Maria Schrader

Maria Schrader Release date: Nov. 18

'Strange World'

Stars: Cast still to be announced

Cast still to be announced Directed by: Don Hall

Don Hall Release date: Nov. 23

December

'Avatar 2'

Stars: Kate Winslet, Sam Worthington, Michelle Yeoh.

Kate Winslet, Sam Worthington, Michelle Yeoh. Directed by: James Cameron.

James Cameron. Release date: Dec. 16

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

Stars: Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, Jason Momoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard.

Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, Jason Momoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard. Directed by: James Cameron.

James Cameron. Release date: Dec. 16

Also coming soon

We don't yet have release dates for the following films...

'Hocus Pocus 2'

