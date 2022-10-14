Strange World: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the animated film

When many people think of the holiday season, they usually think of family and the time spent with relatives. Well, in a stroke of genius, Walt Disney Animation Studios is releasing the new film Strange World, just in time for Thanksgiving in the US. Not only is the movie based on the concept of multigenerational family dynamics, but it will serve as a nice viewing option for those looking for something to do in between eating turkey and searching through Black Friday deals.

Here’s everything we know about Strange World.

Strange World premieres exclusively in US theaters on Wednesday, November 23. In the UK, the film debuts in cinemas on Friday, November 25.

As of right now, there is no information about when the movie will make its way to digital platforms. However, when it does become available to stream, expect its streaming home to be Disney Plus.

What is Strange World about?

Walt Disney Animation Studios describes the Strange World plot with the following:

"The feature film introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures.

"'Inspired by classic adventure stories,' said director Don Hall, 'Strange World is an original animated adventure/comedy about three generations of the Clade family who overcome their differences while exploring a strange, wondrous and oftentimes hostile world.'"

Strange World cast

Strange World (Image credit: Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Strange World is led by an all-star cast. Check out the Hollywood stars lending their voices to the animated characters.

Jake Gyllenhaal (Ambulance) as Searcher Clade

Dennis Quaid (The Tiger Rising) as Jaeger Clade

Jaboukie Young-White (Rap Sh!t) as Ethan Clade

Gabrielle Union (The Inspection) as Meridian Clade

Lucy Liu (Elementary) as Callisto Mal

Strange World trailer

Take a peek at the official trailer. It looks like Disney continues to put forth creative and captivating stories that you can’t help but be drawn to watch.

Strange World directors

At the helm of Strange World are co-directors Don Hall and Qui Nguyen. Hall is an experienced director who has previously directed Raya and the Last Dragon, Moana and Big Hero 6. This is Nguyen’s mainstream directorial debut. However, he actually penned the script for Strange World and he previously wrote the screenplay for Raya and the Last Dragon.