Black Friday 2022 entertainment deals: box sets, board games and Lego

It's that time of the year — Black Friday 2022 is upon us, bringing loads of discounts on a huge range of things, from clothes and tech to food and toys. While Black Friday officially falls on November 25, deals always start early.

Black Friday can be a great time to find yourself that useful gadget or treat you've been looking for — and we've got a whole guide to the best streaming deals if that's what you want — but it can also be a fantastic time to pick up entertainment-related gifts.

With Christmas coming up very soon, Black Friday and Cyber Monday (the more techy follow-up on November 28) there are deals that would be perfect gifts for the pop culture fan in your life. Discounts on things like Lego kits, DVD and Blu-ray box sets, board games and toys, and we're expecting more to pop up as we get further into the Black Friday season.

To help you navigate the huge number of deals out there, we've come up with this Black Friday entertainment deals list, which doubles as a gift guide for Christmas, to help you find what you're looking for. We're scouring the web to find the best discounts and present ideas, so will keep this guide frequently updated.

Blu-rays and Box Sets: US

(opens in new tab) That '70s Show: The Complete Series: was $75.99, now $19.96, saving 73% at Walmart (opens in new tab)

There's a massive discount on the That 70s Show box set, containing all eight seasons of the show on Blu-ray, with lots of bonus features too. Percentage-wise, this will almost definitely end up being one of the best Black Friday box set deals this year.

(opens in new tab) Supernatural: The Complete Series: was $167.01, now $99.96, saving 40% at Walmart (opens in new tab)

The long-running cult classic horror show is available at a discount, getting out all 15 seasons and 327 episodes for less than $100. Just in time for prequel series The Winchesters (opens in new tab)!

(opens in new tab) The Hobbit trilogy (extended edition) on Blu-ray: was $74.99, now $53.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

While The Hobbit may have been divisive, it definitely still has its fans, especially with the extended edition adding lots to the three movies. You can save $21 on the box set with this Black Friday deal.

(opens in new tab) Star Wars: The Next Generation: was $79.40, now $66.96, saving 15% at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This is a great gift for a Star Trek fan: the Picard-touting Next Generation series is available here at a discount, with all 7 seasons available on DVD.

(opens in new tab) Yellowstone: the First Four Seasons on Blu-Ray: was $89.99, now $71.99, saving 20% at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

With the Yellowstone season 5 (opens in new tab) now airing, alongside multiple spin-offs, this Blu-ray box set of the first four seasons is the perfect way to get into the show (or catch up (opens in new tab) if you already like it).

(opens in new tab) Twilight Saga five movie collection: was $19.98, now $7.96, saving 60% at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you've been keen to catch up on all five Twilight movies, this discount makes the DVD box set even more affordable than buying one of many other DVDs on sale.

(opens in new tab) Friday the 13th Blu-ray Collection: was $159.98, now $95.99, saving 40% at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Slasher fans assemble: you can get 14 movies worth of Jason Voorhees action, as well as a huge number of extras including classic trailers, audio commentaries and behind-the-scenes documentaries, for a discounted price.

(opens in new tab) The Hunger Games Steelbook collection: was $99.99, now $89.99, saving 10% at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

With a new entry coming in 2023, it's the perfect time to catch up on the four existing Hunger Games movies, complete with all the bonus features and some specially-designed steelbook covers.

Blu-rays and Box Sets: UK

(opens in new tab) Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Blu-ray: was £81.99, now £64.99, saving 20% at Zavvi (opens in new tab)

Star Wars (opens in new tab) fans can get themselves all of the nine main-series films on Blu-ray, complete with audio commentaries of all and a swanky box. Just note, Solo and Rogue one aren't included.

(opens in new tab) Indiana Jones: The Complete Adventures Blu-ray: was £64.99, now £19.99, saving 70% at Zavvi (opens in new tab)

One of the best box set deals right now is 70% off the four Indiana Jones movies , with special "making-of" and behind-the-scenes features included as well. This could be one of the best deals we see all Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) The Dark Knight Trilogy Blu-ray: was £44.99, now £18.99, saving 57% at Zavvi (opens in new tab)

The three Nolan Batman films, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, are all available on Blu-ray here at over half off.

(opens in new tab) Succession seasons 1-3: was £39.99, now £29.99, saving 24% at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Given how big Succession (opens in new tab) has become, but that it's not too easy to stream in the UK, this DVD box set would be a great gift for someone who's wanting to check it out.

(opens in new tab) Alien 1-6 box set Blu-ray: was £44.99, now £24.99, saving 44% at Zavvi (opens in new tab)

You can get all six main-series Alien films on Blu-ray for almost half price at Zavvi (the two Alien vs Predator movies aren't included). Since some of these can be a little hard to find on streaming services, it's a good buy for fans.

(opens in new tab) MASH Complete Box: was £43.86, now £35.89, saving 18% at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The classic comedy MASH is available at a discount, and it's a pretty good price when you consider that you're getting a whopping 33 DVDs included. Great for fans of the show or people looking to get into it.

Best Lego deals: US

(opens in new tab) Lego Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar: was $44.99, now $34.99, saving 20% at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lego is big on its advent calendars, and this is one of its 2022 range, based on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Every day you get some more bricks or minifigures, to slowly create more builds. There's also the new Star Wars one on offer:

Star Wars: was $44.99, now $35.99, saving 18% at Walmart (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars Luke's X-Wing Fighter: was $49.99, now $39.99, saving 20% at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This iconic Star Wars ship comes with minifigures for Luke, Leia, R2-D2 and... General Dodonna. At this price it's a great gift for a Star Wars fan.

(opens in new tab) LEGO Encanto The Madrigal House: was $49.99, now $39.99, saving $10 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This set, based on recent Disney animation Encanto (opens in new tab), comes with nearly 600 pieces. It uses Lego's alternative Minifigure design, with the figs looking a little more like dolls.

(opens in new tab) Lego Queer Eye – The Fab 5 Loft: was $99.99, now $59.99, saving 40% at Lego.com (opens in new tab)

A set Lego is soon to retire, this Queer Eye-inspired set depicts the loft from the makeover TV show, including minifigures of each of the Fab 5.

(opens in new tab) LEGO BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian: was $19.99, now $13.99, saving 30% at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This double-model Lego kit depicts The Mandalorian (guess which show he's from) and The Child, and makes for a cute little decoration.

(opens in new tab) Lego The Batman Batcave: was $79.95, now $64, saving 20% at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This set, based on The Batman (opens in new tab), depicts the Batcave, particularly the standoff with The Riddler. It comes with loads of other characters too, including a Bat motorbike.

Best Lego deals: UK

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter: was £39.99, now £29.99, saving 25% at Smyths (opens in new tab)

This iconic Star Wars set lets you build a big TIE Fighter and comes with three Stormtrooper mini figures. This discount makes it well-priced to be a gift for a Star Wars fan (or yourself).

(opens in new tab) LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle: was £409.99, now £344.99, saving 15% at Zavvi (opens in new tab)

You can get this massive Hogwarts set for a 15% discount, and while that doesn't seem like a huge reduction, consider that it equals £65 off. It's the ultimate set for adult Lego collectors (it's designed more as a decorative set than a play one).

(opens in new tab) Lego Harry Potter Ministry of Magic: was £89.99, now £57.99, saving 36% at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This modular Harry Potter set is discounted further at Amazon than at other shops. It recreates the film scene where the three heroes visit the Ministry of Magic.

(opens in new tab) Lego Queer Eye – The Fab 5 Loft: was £89.99, now £53.99, saving 40% at Lego.com (opens in new tab)

A set Lego is soon to retire, this Queer Eye-inspired set depicts the loft from the makeover TV show, including minifigures of each of the Fab 5.

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon: was £734.99, now £684.99, saving 6% at Zavvi (opens in new tab)

Sure, 6% isn't the biggest saving in the world, but that's still £50 off this incredibly pricey Lego set. It's definitely one for the die-hard Lego fan, given that there 7,500 bricks, and it comes with multiple groups of heroes for the original and sequel trilogies.

Best board games: US

(opens in new tab) Clue: was $11.99, now $6, saving 50% at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Does Clue even need an introduction? A classic mystery board game (with a new character for this 2013 edition, Clue is played the world over. At just $6 it's very cheap here, and will certianly make your Christmas... murdery.



(opens in new tab) Ticket to Ride: was $54.99, now $44.99, saving 18% at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ticket to Ride is one of the most popular board games out there. Often considered 'Monopoly taken up to 11', it's a good way to spend an evening and lose your family. Lots of the game's spin-offs, with different themes, are also discounted too.

(opens in new tab) Monopoly Animal Crossing New Horizons: was $17.29, now $12.10, saving 30% at Target (opens in new tab)

If you're a fan of capitalism-flavored games, this mash-up of Monopoly and Animal Crossing was made for you. It's like your average Monopoly, but themed after the popular game (and the New Horizons one in particular).

(opens in new tab) Splendor: was $39.99, now $29.99, saving 25% at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Splendor is a nice lightweight card game, in which you compete with the other players to create a lucrative jewelry industry. It's easy(ish) to learn, and doesn't take too long to play, making it a popular game for quick sessions.

(opens in new tab) Scythe: was $79.99, now $61.99, saving 23% at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Scythe is a really popular (and big) board game, about fighting for control of an land with big robots. It comes with loads of different figures and models, hence the price (and size of the box) but it makes for a really engrossing play session.

Best board games: UK

(opens in new tab) Risk: was £38.99, now £25.80, saving 34% at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Risk is a classic board game, and one that's seen a pretty tempting discount from Amazon. This edition is designed to work with Amazon Alexa (though you can play without if you don't have an Echo device).

(opens in new tab) Ticket to Ride Europe: was £37.99, now £28.99, saving 24% at Zavvi (opens in new tab)

While the standard Ticket to Ride is set in America, this is a version that takes the same basic game and provides a European map instead (presumably other differences include cheaper rail fares and quicker travel times?).

