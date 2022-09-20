The Winchesters season 1: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Supernatural prequel

The first family of demon hunting is back in the brand new series, The Winchesters.

Once upon a time, The CW network was synonymous with the long-running fantasy drama Supernatural. For 15 years, fans flocked to the series to see what new evil brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) would come across in their hunt to vanquish the various monsters and demons roaming the earth. When the series wrapped in 2020, fans found themselves craving more. Well, more is finally here in the highly-buzzed about prequel, The Winchesters.

While the series features Dean, the story follows his parents in the early stages of their love and hunting partnership. Given the cloud of mystery that surrounded the Winchester matriarch and patriarch on Supernatural, viewers are in for an insightful treat.

Here’s everything we know about The Winchesters season 1.

The Winchesters season 1 premieres on Tuesday, October 11, at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW. The episode becomes available to stream on-demand on The CW app the next day for free.

No word yet on when the series debuts in the UK.

What is The Winchesters plot?

Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly in The Winchesters (Image credit: The CW)

The CW describes the synopsis of The Winchesters as the following:

"Before Sam and Dean, there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester, this is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world."

Who is in The Winchesters season 1 cast?

Jensen Ackles reprises his role as Dean Winchester in the brand new prequel series. While he’s on board primarily to narrate the series, Supernatural fans should be happy to see/hear him back in this epic world of fantasy. It’s also interesting to note that Ackles serves as a producer on the series.

Here’s a list of the main cast:

Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) as Dean Winchester

Meg Donnelly (American Housewife) as Mary Campbell

Drake Rodger (The In Between) as John Winchester

Bianca Kajlich (Legacies) as Millie Winchester

Demetria McKinney (A House Divided) as Ada Monroe

Nida Khurshid (Adversity) as Latika Desai

The Winchesters season 1 trailer

Here’s the trailer for the brand-new series. While the Winchester crew has serious matters to tend to, it looks like they’ll share a few comedic moments in the process. Check out the clip below.

How to watch The Winchesters

The Winchesters is a new original series on The CW network, with episodes premiering directly on the television channel. Those that don’t have traditional cable/satellite TV can still watch season 1 episodes live as they air with a subscription to live streaming TV services such as FuboTV, Hulu Live with TV and YouTube TV. Additionally, new episodes become available to stream on-demand the day after they premiere on The CW app (opens in new tab). The app is not only free, but it also doesn’t require you to log in.

While there is currently no news about an official release date for The Winchesters season 1 in the UK, should that information become available, we’ll be sure to include it here.