Sheriff Country: cast, plot and everything we know about the new series

Attention all Fire Country fans. The first official spinoff series, Sheriff Country, is ready to make waves in primetime during this fall 2025-2026 TV season.

The series follows Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) as she takes her straight-shooting approach to the streets of small-town Edgewater. If Sheriff Fox looks familiar, it's because she first appeared in Fire Country. So what else is there to know about the new drama?

Here's everything we know about Sheriff Country.

Although a set date hasn’t been announced for the Sheriff Country’s debut, CBS has announced the series will air episodes on Fridays in the 8 pm ET/PT timeslot.

Sheriff Country is a CBS original series, and new episodes air live on the network. For those without traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is also available through a number of live TV streaming services, including Fubo , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Paramount Plus Premium subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air. All Paramount Plus subscribers can watch episodes the day after they air live.

Sheriff Country cast

Morena Baccarin, Sheriff Country (Image credit: Hugh Tull/CBS)

Again, Morena Baccarin stars in Sheriff Country as Mickey Fox. Baccarin is a familiar face from her Emmy-nominated role on Homeland, her portrayal as Vanessa in the Deadpool films and her part in Elevation, among other things. Helping to round out the Sheriff Country cast are the following:

Matt Lauria (Kingdom) as Nathan Boone

W. Earl Brown (Deadwood) as Wes Fox

Michele Weaver (Love Is_) as Cassidy Campbell

Christopher Gorham (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Travis Fraley

Sheriff Country plot

“Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin as straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox, the stepsister of Cal Fire’s division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (W. Earl Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Sheriff Country is an expansion of the universe of the hit drama series Fire Country.”

Sheriff Country trailer

An official trailer for the series has not yet been released. However, here is an official preview from CBS.