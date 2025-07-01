Sheriff Country: cast, plot and everything we know about the new series
The new drama is a spinoff of the hit CBS series, Fire Country.
Attention all Fire Country fans. The first official spinoff series, Sheriff Country, is ready to make waves in primetime during this fall 2025-2026 TV season.
The series follows Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) as she takes her straight-shooting approach to the streets of small-town Edgewater. If Sheriff Fox looks familiar, it's because she first appeared in Fire Country. So what else is there to know about the new drama?
Here's everything we know about Sheriff Country.
Sheriff Country release date
Although a set date hasn’t been announced for the Sheriff Country’s debut, CBS has announced the series will air episodes on Fridays in the 8 pm ET/PT timeslot.
Sheriff Country is a CBS original series, and new episodes air live on the network. For those without traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is also available through a number of live TV streaming services, including Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Paramount Plus Premium subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air. All Paramount Plus subscribers can watch episodes the day after they air live.
Sheriff Country cast
Again, Morena Baccarin stars in Sheriff Country as Mickey Fox. Baccarin is a familiar face from her Emmy-nominated role on Homeland, her portrayal as Vanessa in the Deadpool films and her part in Elevation, among other things. Helping to round out the Sheriff Country cast are the following:
- Matt Lauria (Kingdom) as Nathan Boone
- W. Earl Brown (Deadwood) as Wes Fox
- Michele Weaver (Love Is_) as Cassidy Campbell
- Christopher Gorham (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Travis Fraley
Sheriff Country plot
“Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin as straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox, the stepsister of Cal Fire’s division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (W. Earl Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Sheriff Country is an expansion of the universe of the hit drama series Fire Country.”
Sheriff Country trailer
An official trailer for the series has not yet been released. However, here is an official preview from CBS.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include Abbot Elementary, Matlock, The Lincoln Lawyer, Survival of the Thickest, The Pitt and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into Bravo Universe and The Young and the Restless (thanks to his grandmother).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.