Alien: Earth, Fire Country, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: August 9-15

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

From Mayfair Witches to FBI: Most Wanted, here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Our top picks across TV and streaming

Alien: Earth

(Image credit: FX)

After years of terrorising planets and spacecrafts across the galaxy, the Xenomorphs have found their next target in Noah Hawley's first Alien TV series, Alien: Earth. The sci-fi horror is set to crash-land on Disney Plus in the UK on Wednesday, August 13, and will see the legendary movie monsters emerge from their cocoon much closer to home.

The official plot of Alien: Earth reads: "When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, Wendy (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat."

With more extraterrestrial horrors set to burst onto the scene, Alien: Earth is bound to make you scream — and this time they'll hear you.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fire Country season 3

(Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Fire Country season 3 is currently airing on Sky Witness in the UK and stars Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan, a young convict who joins a prison release firefighting program in Northern California to get a shortened prison sentence. In season 3, Bode is a free man as he continues his journey towards redemption in his hometown with Cal Fire.

Not only do the firefighters have to contend with huge blazes, but also their turbulent personal lives. So hot up your TV screens with all the sizzling showdowns and fiery drama that Fire Country has to offer.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood

(Image credit: Starz)

The highly anticipated prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood premieres on MGM+ in the UK on Saturday, August 9. Outlander: Blood of My Blood follows the origin stories of Claire and Jamie's parents in two different time periods as they defy the odds to be together.

In the Highlands of 18th century Scotland, we explore the lives and relationship of Jamie's parents, Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy). Meanwhile, the backstory of Claire's parents, Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), takes place in the battlefields of WWI.

This epic love story features new cast and characters that unfamiliar fans of the Outlander universe will enjoy, while origin stories and new perspectives of fan-favourite characters will change what viewers might know about the original series.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

Dexter: Resurrection airs on Paramount Plus on August 15 in the UK. (Image credit: Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)