Alien: Earth, Fire Country, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: August 9-15
TV Spy: there are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.
We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.
The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.
Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.
From Mayfair Witches to FBI: Most Wanted, here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.
Our top picks across TV and streaming
Alien: Earth
After years of terrorising planets and spacecrafts across the galaxy, the Xenomorphs have found their next target in Noah Hawley's first Alien TV series, Alien: Earth. The sci-fi horror is set to crash-land on Disney Plus in the UK on Wednesday, August 13, and will see the legendary movie monsters emerge from their cocoon much closer to home.
The official plot of Alien: Earth reads: "When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, Wendy (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat."
With more extraterrestrial horrors set to burst onto the scene, Alien: Earth is bound to make you scream — and this time they'll hear you.
Fire Country season 3
Fire Country season 3 is currently airing on Sky Witness in the UK and stars Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan, a young convict who joins a prison release firefighting program in Northern California to get a shortened prison sentence. In season 3, Bode is a free man as he continues his journey towards redemption in his hometown with Cal Fire.
Not only do the firefighters have to contend with huge blazes, but also their turbulent personal lives. So hot up your TV screens with all the sizzling showdowns and fiery drama that Fire Country has to offer.
Outlander: Blood of My Blood
The highly anticipated prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood premieres on MGM+ in the UK on Saturday, August 9. Outlander: Blood of My Blood follows the origin stories of Claire and Jamie's parents in two different time periods as they defy the odds to be together.
In the Highlands of 18th century Scotland, we explore the lives and relationship of Jamie's parents, Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy). Meanwhile, the backstory of Claire's parents, Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), takes place in the battlefields of WWI.
This epic love story features new cast and characters that unfamiliar fans of the Outlander universe will enjoy, while origin stories and new perspectives of fan-favourite characters will change what viewers might know about the original series.
US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming
- Alien: Earth episodes 1 and 2 air on Disney Plus on Wednesday, August 13
- And Just Like That season 3 episode 12 airs on Sky Comedy on Friday, August 15
- BMF season 4 episode 9 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, August 9
- Butterfly episode 1 airs on Prime Video on Wednesday, August 13
- Chicago Fire season 13 episode 16 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, August 15
- Chicago Med season 10 episode 16 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, August 15
- Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 16 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, August 15
- Chief of War episode 4 airs on Apple TV Plus on Friday, August 15
- Criminal Minds: Evolution season 16 episode 4 airs on 5USA on Tuesday, August 12
- Dexter: Resurrection episode 7 airs on Paramount Plus on Friday, August 15
- Elsbeth season 2 episode 14 airs on Sky Witness on Monday, August 11
- FBI season 7 episode 2 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, August 14
- FBI: International season 4 episode 2 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, August 14
- FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 1 airs on Sky Witness on Tuesday, August 12
- Fire Country season 3 episode 3 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, August 13
- Foundation season 3 episode 6 airs on Apple TV Plus on Friday, August 15
- Mayfair Witches season 2 episodes 5 and 6 air on BBC1 on Monday, August 11
- NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 episode 19 airs on 5USA on Monday, August 11
- Outlander: Blood of My Blood episodes 1 and 2 air on MGM+ on Saturday, August 9
- Resident Alien season 4 episode 1 airs on Sky Max on Tuesday, August 12
- S.W.A.T. season 8 episode 4 airs on Sky Max on Sunday, August 10
- Smoke episode 9 airs on Apple TV Plus on Friday, August 15
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 6 airs on Paramount Plus on Thursday, August 14
- Stephen King's The Institute episode 6 airs on MGM+ on Sunday, August 10
- The Gilded Age season 3 episode 8 airs on Sky Atlantic on Monday, August 11
- The Rookie season 7 episode 11 airs on Sky Witness on Tuesday, August 12
- The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6 airs on Prime Video on Wednesday, August 13
- The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 6 airs on Sky Max on Thursday, August 14
- Tyler Perry's Miss Governor Part 2 episode 9 airs on Netflix on Thursday, August 14
- Under the Bridge episode 6 airs on ITV1 on Friday, August 15
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
