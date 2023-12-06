Foundation season 3: cast, plot and everything we know

One of the most expansive and complicated high science fiction TV shows is returning: Foundation season 3 has been officially confirmed, along with some details on what this newest batch of episodes will bring.

Foundation is an epic Apple TV Plus series about a powerful galactic empire whose demise is imminent, and the scientists, adventurers and colonists who try to create a faction (the Foundation) that'll outlast the oncoming dark age.

In Foundation season 2 we watched as the empire made its last attempts to stay afloat despite some deep-rooted secrets about its formation becoming known, as the Foundation itself faced its next theat and became nomadic, while the father of Foundation and his associates prepared for the biggest threat yet and a massive oncoming war.

Here's how to watch Foundation if you haven't seen it, and we'd recommend doing so, as it's an exciting and twisty series. Sci-fi fans will enjoy the varied worlds, creatures and spaceships of the franchise, and you can appreciate them more through an interview we conducted with the show's visual effects supervisor here.

And once you're caught up on your watching and your reading, here's what we know about Foundation season 3, and what we can speculate on based on its announcement.

When Apple renewed Foundation for its third season, it didn't specify a release date for the returning sow. However there's reason to believe that it could be quite a way away.

Foundation debuted in September 2021, was renewed a month later and returned in July 2023, so new seasons seem to take about two years to come out — and that's without considering the recent writers' and actors' strikes.

So Foundation season 3 will likely come out in mid to late 2025, or perhaps even later. When it does come out, you'll be able to watch it with the previous seasons on Apple TV Plus.

Foundation season 3 plot

In part, Foundation season 3 will pick up after the events of Foundation season 2 episode 10. Without wanting to dive too deep into spoiler territory, that ended with a century-wide time jump, which is also how season 1 ended, into a new era for the Empire and Foundation.

However showrunner David S. Goyer confirmed some extra plot details for the upcoming season when the show was renewed.

"This time, the stakes for Foundation and Empire are even higher as the Mule takes center stage, along with fan-favorites Bayta, Toran, Ebling and Magnifico Giganticus"

(Image credit: Apple)

The Mule was set up as a future antagonist in season 2 but those other names are all characters from the source material (Isaac Asimov's Foundation series) who so far haven't shown up in the show (with one caveat, that book readers will already know and TV show watchers shouldn't have spoiled for them!).

The first season of Foundation had only loose ties to Asimov's stories, and while the second was more in line with them (and seemingly the third will too), we can't rely on the novels as a way to predict the plot as they're already too disparate.

Foundation season 3 cast

No cast has been announced for Foundation season 3 just yet, but we've no reason to believe that the main cast won't be back. Plus, Foundation often brings back characters we've already seen or herad die, either for scenes set in the past or as dreams, projections or something else entirely. So anyone could return!

Here's the important cast of Foundation season 2, for context. We're keeping in characters who died, just in case you haven't watched it yet!

Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Soldon

Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick

Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin

Lee Pace as Brother Day

Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk

Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn

Laura Birn as Demerzel

Ella-Rae Smith as Queen Sareth

Isabella Laughland as Brother Constant

Kulvinder Ghir as Poly Verisof

Dimitri Leonidas as Hober Mallow

Ben Daniels as Bel Rios

In addition, Mikael Persbrandt played The Mule in select episodes, and he'll likely be promoted to the main cast list for season 3.

Joining those names will be actors playing the aforementioned new characters including Bayta, Toran, Ebling and Magnifico Giganticus, and we'll update this article when new casting information is provided.