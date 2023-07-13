How to watch Foundation season 2: stream the epic sci-fi show online
The continuing adventures of the Foundation
After a two-year wait, one of the most ambitious sci-fi TV shows returns: Foundation season 2 is set to bring back the galaxy-spanning Isaac Asimov adaptation when it lands on Friday, July 14.
Streaming: Apple TV Plus
Debut: Friday, July 14
Episode: 10
Set tens of thousands of years in the future, Foundation follows the titular colony on the edge of the universe, which was set up by mathematician Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) who created an algorithm to predict the future.
The colonists need to weather many crises, including the collapse of the galactic empire and opportunistic neighbors, if they hope to survive, with many different heroes and thinkers bringing their skills to help the cause.
Following many different characters and plot lines in different parts of the galaxy, Foundation is an ambitious and exciting sci-fi show. And being a very loose adaptation of the source material, fans of the book series it's based on have little idea of what's in store for Foundation season 2, so it's worth tuning in.
So here's how to watch Foundation season 2, wherever you are in the galaxy.
How to watch Foundation season 2
You can use Apple's streaming service Apple TV Plus to watch the second season of Foundation, which joins the first season which you stream in its entirety already.
Apple TV Plus costs $6.99 / £6.99 per month, but cost-conscious streamers should head to our guide on Apple TV Plus free trials, as the service offers plenty of ways to sign up for one, three or sometimes even six or twelve months without paying.
Foundation season 2 release information
When do Foundation season 2 episodes land?
Unlike some Apple TV Plus shows, which enjoy multiple episodes on debut day, each of the 10 episodes of Foundation season 2 will land weekly. Here are the release dates:
- Episode 1 — Friday, July 14
- Episode 2 — Friday, July 21
- Episode 3 — Friday, July 28
- Episode 4 — Friday, August 4
- Episode 5 — Friday, August 11
- Episode 6 — Friday, August 18
- Episode 7 — Friday, August 25
- Episode 8 — Friday, September 1
- Episode 9 — Friday, September 8
- Episode 10 — Friday, September 15
How to watch Foundation season 2 away from home
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Foundation, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like Foundation or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.
