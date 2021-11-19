'Foundation' season 2: everything we know about the next series of the sci-fi saga

Apple TV+ recently announced the filming of Foundation season 2, which is great news for all of us entranced and intrigued by Foundation season 1 which concluded in such spectacular fashion and has left us thirsting for much more.

Yes we're dying to know what happens on the planets of Terminus and Trantor as Dr Hari Seldon's prediction of the fall of the galactic empire seems to be on the right track so far! His psychohistory mathematics might be baffling to us mere mortals but his predicted path for humanity has been spookily spot on. But after the 'First Crisis' to hit in Foundation season 1 what could happen in Foundation season 2, and what new characters and plot twists might be on their way?

Showrunner David S. Goyer says: “Since my childhood I’ve dreamed of how Hari Seldon and Eto Demerzel would look and sound — what Terminus and Trantor would feel like. Now, with Foundation season 2, our audience will get to visit more of Asimov’s indelible characters and worlds, including Hober Mallow, General Bel Riose and all the Outer Suns. I'm thrilled that a whole new generation of fans are reading Asimov’s brilliant masterwork. We’re playing the long game with Foundation and I’m grateful to my partners at Apple and Skydance for entrusting me with this epic. Buckle up. We’re about to fold some serious space.”

So here's all we know so far about Foundation season 2 on Apple TV Plus...

As the production of Foundation season 2 has only just been announced and is in its early stages we don't expect Apple TV Plus to announced the launch date any time soon, although we'd expect late 2022 or 2023 to be the most likely. Keep an eye on here for any updates.

What will happen in Foundation season 2?

To be frank, the plot of Foundation season 2 is anybody's guess at this early stage. As we've already seen in Foundation season 1, this sci-fi epic is only quite loosely based on the Foundation series of novels which were published from the 1950s onwards by prolific American author Isaac Asimov. So the books aren't really anything to go by. Even main characters such as Salvor Hardin and Gaal Dornick were male in Asimov's original books but have been updated to become female in this TV saga to reflect our more modern thinking.

There will be new characters and plot twists galore no doubt in the upcoming season and the story has a whole galaxy and time-scale in which to play out. To predict Foundation season 2 — and we're not using Dr Hari Seldon's mathematical psychohistory here to set this in stone — it would probably be a safe bet to conclude that events will follow on from what happened at the end of Foundation season 1 (see our episode guide below). Towards the end of the series, it saw Dr Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) appearing to the Foundation community on Terminus in his digitized/hologram form after the major 'first crisis' to advise on the next stages. We believe another crisis is likely to befall Terminus during season 2 so we'll expect to see digital Hari and Jared Harris again.

We expect Jared Harris will appear again as a digitized Dr Hari Seldon in 'Foundation' season 2. (Image credit: AppleTV+)

New characters and cast for Foundation season 2

For Foundation season 2, the series showrunner David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight, Man of Steel) has told us to expect the characters of Hober Mallow and General Bel Riose to arrive. What they're like in this TV adaptation could be quite different to Asimov's characterisations if Foundation season 1 is anything to go by. In the books Hober Mallow was a master trader who helped expand the Foundation beyond Terminus and clashed with the dictates of Terminus lead Salvor Hardin. We can probably assume Leah Harvey will again play Salvor, but no casting for Hober Mallow has yet been announced. We'll update as soon as we hear.

In Asimov's books, General Bel Riose is the last great general of the Galactic Empire, so in Foundation season 2 we can probably assume the arrival of this warrior means trouble between the Empire and Terminus and some major space battles.

As well as the return of Leah Harvey as Salvor (see our main picture above) we fully expect Jared Harris to be back as Dr Hari Seldon as well as Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick — she is after all our narrator. As the clone leaders never change Lee Pace should be back too as the middle clone Brother Day.

Is there a trailer for 'Foundation' season 2?

There's not even the slightest teaser trailer for Foundation season 2 as it's far too early. We'll of course post the trailer when it arrives.

What happened in Foundation season 1?

Before you start on Foundation season 2, If you want a more detailed explanation of what happened in Foundation season 1, take a look through our full episode guide (with spoilers) which is below...

