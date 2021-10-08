‘Foundation’ to get a second season on Apple TV Plus

Foundation’s future has been saved, at least in terms of getting a second season, as Apple TV Plus has officially picked up the sci-fi series for season 2. The streaming service didn’t wait long, as Foundation premiered its first two episodes on Sept. 24 and just released its most recent episode, “Barbarians at the Gates” on Oct. 8.

Foundation is based on work from famed science fiction author Isaac Asimov and tells the story Dr. Hari Seldon, who predicts the impending fall of the Empire that rules over the galaxy. Seldon, and a group of loyal followers, venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation, an attempt to preserve and rebuild civilization. However, Seldon’s claims enrage the ruling Cleons — along line of emperor clones — who fear their unrivaled reign may be weakening as they’re forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their powerful legacy forever.

The Apple TV Plus original series stars Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Seldon, Lee Pace as Brother Day, Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick and Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin, along with Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton and Alfred Enoch. David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight, Man of Steel) is the showrunner and executive producer of Foundation.

“Since my childhood I’ve dreamed of how Hari Seldon and Eto Demerzel would look and sound — what Terminus and Trantor would feel like,” said Goyer. "Now, with season 2, our audience will get to visit more of Asimov’s indelible characters and worlds, including Hober Mallow, General Bel Riose and all the Outer Suns. I'm thrilled that a whole new generation of fans are reading Asimov’s brilliant masterwork. We’re playing the long game with Foundation and I’m grateful to my partners at Apple and Skydance for entrusting me with this epic. Buckle up. We’re about to fold some serious space.”

The series also has the approval of the Asimov family, with the author’s daughter, Robyn Asimov, saying that the show has surpassed her expectations and is something that her father “would have been proud to see.”

Foundation is four episodes into its 10-episode first season, which will debut a new episode every Friday over the next six weeks.

To watch Foundation, or any other Apple TV Plus original series, you must be signed up for the streaming service. An Apple TV Plus subscription costs $4.99 per month, with a seven-day free trial available for new subscribers. However, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new Apple product.