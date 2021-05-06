'Schmigadoon!' on Apple TV Plus — release date, cast, plot, trailer and all you need to know

Star-studded musical comedy Schmigadoon! coming to Apple TV+ this summer is a glorious parody of the iconic Golden Age of musicals, starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key. The six-part toe-tapping romp, which gently sends up the premise of the 1947 Broadway show Brigadoon, follows on/off couple Melissa and Josh who stumble across a magical town that seems to be set in a 1940s musical.

So here’s everything we know so far about Schmigadoon!

The six-part series Schmigadoon! will begin on Apple TV+ worldwide on Friday July 16. The first two episodes will be available at the launch as a double bill, followed by one episode weekly every Friday.

Schmigadoon! — the plot...

Schmigadoon! sees Saturday Night Live stalwart Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key (Fargo, Parks and Recreation) play Melissa and Josh, a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reignite their failing relationship, who stumble across a magical town living in a 1940s musical. It’s all fun, nostalgia and big musical hits, but then there’s a catch — they can’t leave the town until they find "true love".

Schmigadoon! who else is starring?

It’s been revealed that the first season of the six-episode Schmigadoon! series will also star The Good Wife’s Alan Cumming. Other cast includes stalwarts of stage musicals including Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada. Meanwhile, veteran comedian Martin Short is set to guest star.

Schmigadoon! star Alan Cumming. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Is there a trailer for Schmigadoon!?

There's no full Schmigadoon! trailer yet, but we’ll be sure to post it as soon as it arrives. We can't wait to see the musical numbers and a bit of dancing too! But there's a glimpse of Schmigadoon! on the recent Apple TV+ spring trailer with all its upcoming shows. Take a look below...

Schmigadoon! — what else do we know...

Schmigadoon! comes from top American executive producer Lorne Michaels, who’s best known for creating and producing Saturday Night Live. It’s been created by screenwriters Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, from Despicable Me fame, while Men in Black and The Adams Family star Barry Sonnenfeld directs. In addition to starring, Cecily Strong also serves as a producer on the show. Most of Schmigadoon! was filmed in Vancouver, Canada.

Schmigadoon! spoof — all about the musical Brigadoon...

Gene Kelly and Cyd Charisse in Brigadoon. (Image credit: Alamy)

The original production of Brigadoon began on Broadway in 1947 and ran for 581 performances before transferring to the West End in 1949. The show, written by Lerner and Loewe, originally starred David Brooks, Marion Bell, Pamela Britton and Lee Sullivan.

It told the story of two American tourists, Tommy and Jeff, who stumble upon Brigadoon, a mysterious Scottish village that appears for only one day every 100 years, with Tommy falling in love with a villager called Fiona.

A 1954 colour film version of Brigadoon starred Gene Kelly as Tommy, alongside Van Johnson as Jeff and Cyd Charisse as Fiona, with Gene going on to have a hit with the musical’s classic number Almost Like Being in Love. There was also a 1966 TV spin-off of Brigadoon starring Robert Goulet, Peter Falk and Sally Ann Howes.

Love Conquers all? Musical romance for Gene Kelly and Cyd Charisse in Brigadoon. (Image credit: Alamy)

To watch Schmigadoon! from Friday July 16 you'll need to subscribe to Apple TV+ which costs $4.99 a month in the US after a 7 day free trial and is available on most major streaming services, including Apple products, Roku and Amazon Fire TV, and on the web. You can get one year free if you buy an eligible Apple device.

Apple TV+ is currently £4.99 a month in the UK after a free 7-day trial. You can get one year free if you buy an eligible Apple device. The app is already pre-loaded if you have an iPhone, iPad or Mac. You can also download the app onto your television. To see if your television is supported by the service go to the apps section on your television and find the Apple TV app.