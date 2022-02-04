'Slow Horses': release date, cast, first looks, and all about the spy thriller starring Gary Oldman
'Slow Horses' on Apple TV Plus sees Gary Oldman play the leader of a British intelligence team.
Slow Horses is a six-part British spy thriller coming to Apple TV+ this April with Academy Award-winner Gary Oldman leading the cast. It's an adaptation of author Mick Herron’s Slough House series of spy novels.
Slow Horses follows a team of M15 intelligence agents who share a common bond — they’ve all messed up their careers and have been sent to Slough House, the dumping ground department of M15, to carry out paper-pushing tasks as a result.
Oscar-winner Gary Oldman plays Jackson Lamb, their miserable boss who expects them to quit out of sheer boredom. Also starring Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Olivia Cooke, and Freddie Fox, Slow Horses sees the spies called back into action when they become drawn into a deadly kidnapping case.
So here's everything you need to know about Slow Horses on Apple TV+...
'Slow Horses' release date
Slow Horses series will premiere globally on Friday April 1 Apple TV+ with its first two episodes shown then, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.
'Slow Horses' plot
Slow Horses is set in a grotty office block called Slough House in London. It's the department where washed-up MI5 agents go to see out what’s left of their working lives. The series follows these 'slow horses' who have all made excruciating, career-ending mistakes.
One such screw-up is River Cartwright (played by Jack Lowden) who is bitter about his failure and resents spending his time transcribing phone conversations. But then a young man is abducted and his kidnappers threaten to behead him live on the Internet. River sees a chance to redeem himself and dives in to solve the case but he soon realises that nothing is quite what it seems and everyone is pushing their own agenda.
'Slow Horses' cast — Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb
In Slow Horses Gary Oldman plays Jackson Lamb, the deeply revolting boss of Slough House. Gary first rose to fame playing the Sex Pistols musician Sid Vicious in Sid and Nancy in 1986. He’s since played Count Dracula in Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Lee Harvey Oswald in JFK, and Sirius Black in the Harry Potter movies. He won an Oscar for his role as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour (2017) but was also nominated for his star turns in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011) and Mank (2020). He’s also been in The Firm, True Romance, The Fifth Element, and The Dark Knight Trilogy.
Who else is starring?
There are plenty more big British stars in Slow Horses. Kristin Scott Thomas plays Diana Taverner, the deputy director of Slough House. Kristin first won our hearts as Fiona in Four Weddings and a Funeral and went on to star in the English Patient, The Horse Whisperer, and The Other Boleyn Girl.
Rising star Jack Lowden (Dunkirk and Fighting with my Family, War and Peace) is frustrated River Cartwright while Freddie Fox, who starred in White House Farm, plays Spider Webb. Vanity Fair star Olivia Cooke is Sid Baker while Jonathan Pryce, Rosalind Eleazar, and Dustin Demri-Burns also star in the series.
Is there a 'Slow Horses' trailer?
Apple TV+ is yet to release its trailer for Slow Horses. We'll post one as soon as it arrives so we can see Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Freddie Fox, Olivia Cooke and Jack Lowden in action.
