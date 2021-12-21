‘Suspicion': all you need to know about Uma Thurman’s new thriller

In 'Suspicion' Uma Thurman (here with Noah Emmerich) plays mum Katherine who is desperate for news of her kidnapped son.

High-octane thriller series Suspicion is based on the award-winning Israeli series False Flag. Kill Bill star and Hollywood A-lister Uma Thurman is heading up the cast, playing a businesswoman Katherine Newman whose son gets kidnapped. The drama also stars The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar and Noah Emmerich (The Americans), plus plenty more well-known actors. Buckle up as it looks like we’re in for a thrilling ride.

So here's everything you need to know about Suspicion on Apple TV Plus....

Eight-part series Suspicion will premiere worldwide with a double bill on Apple TV+ on Friday Feb. 4 2022. The remaining six episodes will then air weekly every Friday afterwards.

Is there a 'Suspicion' trailer?

A Suspicion trailer hasn't been released yet, but Apple TV Plus has given us some great first look pictures of the cast in action (see above and below). Keep an eye on this page and we’ll update it as soon as the trailer drops…

'Suspicion' plot

In Suspicion, businesswoman Katherine Newman is horrified when her son is kidnapped from a New York hotel (seemingly by criminals wearing the masks of the British Queen and Prince Charles, see below). As the National Crime Agency and the FBI investigate, suspicion quickly falls upon four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were staying in the hotel on the night in question.

Very quickly the foursome find themselves playing a high-stakes, trans-Atlantic game of cat and mouse as they attempt to evade the authorities in order to prove their innocence. However it’s clear that not all of them can be trusted and while some were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, there’s someone amongst them who clearly knows the truth about the mysterious abduction.

Kidnappers masked up as British royalty in 'Suspicion'. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

'Suspicion' cast — Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman plays high-flying businesswoman Katherine Newman whoese son is kidnapped. Uma became Hollywood royalty when she stole the show in the 1994 Tarantino movie Pulp Fiction, playing Mia Wallace. She went on to play Poison Ivy in Batman and Robin and starred as Irene in the movie Gattaca. Uma played Fantine in the 1998 adaptation of Les Misérables and Dr Emma Peel in The Avengers. Possibly her most famous role is The Bride in the Kill Bill movies but she’s also a star of the small screen, appearing in series such as The Slap, Imposters and the 2019 show Chambers.

Uma Thurman as Katherine Newman in 'Suspicion'. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

'Suspicion' cast — who else is starring

Starring alongside Uma Thurman in Suspicion is Elizabeth Henstridge, who appeared in the long-running series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the movie Wolves at the Door. Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar and Noah Emmerich (The Americans, Billions, The Truman Show) also have roles. Scorpion actor Elyes Gabel plays the part of Sean Tilson while It’s a Sin actress Lydia West, Tom Rhys-Harries (White Lines) and Angel Coulby (Dancing on the Edge, Merlin) also star.

'Suspicion' cast (from left) Tom Rhys-Harries, Elyes Gabel, Georgina Campbell, Elizabeth Henstridge. (Image credit: Apple TV+)