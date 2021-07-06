‘Invasion’ on Apple TV Plus — everything you need to know about the new sci-fi series starring Sam Neill

Aliens are attacking us again! The new sci-fi series Invasion on Apple TV+ follows a terrifying alien invasion, but from different perspectives around the world, including the UK, Japan, and Afghanistan, and the show explores the effects on ordinary people and on humanity itself.

The series cast is led by Jurassic Park star Sam Neill playing soon-to-be-retired Sheriff John Bell Tyson, while others in the cast include Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, and Shioli Kutsuna.

So here’s everything we know so far about Invasion on Apple TV+

Look out for Invasion on Apple TV+ when it launches on October 22 2021, with the first three episodes on that date, followed by a weekly release…

Is there a trailer for Invasion on Apple TV+?

Yes, there is a teaser trailer for Invasion narrated by Sam Neill, revealing how everyone on Earth has a purpose. Then, with a little kid saying: "Wake up Monster!" you just know that’s not a good idea! Cue the marauding aliens. Take a look...

Invasion cast — Sam Neill as Sheriff John Bell Tyson

Sheriff John Bell Tyson is played by New Zealand star Sam Neill, a major Hollywood star. We assume that the sheriff's story will show the American perspective on the alien invasion, but as soon as we have more information on the character and his part in the plot we'll update.

Sam of course played the adult antichrist in 1983 movie Damien Omen III: The Final Conflict, before starring as the husband of Meryl Streep’s accused mother in A Cry in The Dark.

Probably Sam’s most famous role is playing the dad in dinosaur blockbuster Jurassic Park. On TV, he starred as sinister Northern Irish detective Major Chester Campbell in the first two series Peaky Blinders, and Lord Carnavon in Tutankhamun on ITV (available to buy on Amazon Prime).

Invasion star Sam Neill as Alan Grant in Jurassic Park. (Image credit: Universal)

Who else is starring?

Invasion is set across continents and stars Shamier Anderson (Wynonna Earp, Bruised, Awake) as soldier Trevante Ward, who's stationed in Afghanistan, and Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2, The Outsider) as Mitsuki who works at mission control in Japan's space program. Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction, Paterson, Body of Lies) and Firas Nassar (Fauda) also star.

Shioli Kutsuna stars as Mitsuki in Invasion. (Image credit: AppleTV+)

Invasion star Shamier Anderson as soldier Trevante who's stationed in Afghanistan. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Behind the scenes of Invasion on Apple TV Plus

Invasion is written and executive produced by two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg (X-Men movies, Deadpool films, The Martian) and David Weil (Hunters), plus executive produced by Jakob Verbruggen (The Alienist, The Fall), who also directed multiple episodes. Audrey Chon (The Twilight Zone), Amy Kaufman (When They See Us) and Elisa Ellis serve as executive producers alongside Andrew Baldwin (The Outsider), who also writes.

Alien Invasion shows on TV…

From V in the 1980s, with Earth taken over by flying saucers flown by Nazi-like lizards in human disguise, to the recent War World The Worlds adaptation on Disney+, the have been plenty of TV shows featuring Aliens invading us. Where Invasion on Apple TV+ will sit among the classics remains to be seen. We're eagerly awaiting a chance to watch this.

How to watch Invasion on Apple TV

To watch Invasion on Apple TV+ from Friday October 22 you'll need to subscribe to Apple TV+ which costs $4.99 a month in the US after a 7 day free trial and is available on most major streaming services, including Apple products, Roku and Amazon Fire TV, and on the web. You can get one year free if you buy an eligible Apple device.

Apple TV+ is currently £4.99 a month in the UK after a free 7-day trial. You can get one year free if you buy an eligible Apple device. The app is already pre-loaded if you have an iPhone, iPad or Mac. You can also download the app onto your television. To see if your television is supported by the service go to the apps section on your television and find the Apple TV app.