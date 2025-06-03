Yes, that’s Roddy Ho with a sword and a girlfriend in Slow Horses season 5 first look

The long, intolerable wait for new episodes of Slow Horses will finally come to an end this September, as Apple TV Plus officially announced that Slow Horses season 5 is going to premiere on Wednesday, September 24, worldwide on the streamer. And with the announcement came a batch of first-look images at many of our favorite characters from Slough House.

But there were a couple that stood out to me involving Slough House’s resident tech expert and unearned swagger king Roddy Ho (Christopher Chung), including Ho wielding a sword (see above) and, most improbably, Ho apparently having a girlfriend.

That’s notable because according to the official synopsis for Slow Horses season 5, Ho’s new relationship could have larger implications for the team and the city at large.

Christopher Chung in Slow Horses (Image credit: Apple TV)

“In season five of Slow Horses, everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules — cover your back — always apply,” reads the synopsis from Apple TV Plus.

Ho has been one of the main members of Slough House since the first season and has played a key role in a number of missions. But the lies about his personal life and general narcissism have been the main point of annoyance for his co-workers (and likely the reason he was set to Slough House in the first place). So the fact that he has a girlfriend is understandably suspicious.

As far as the sword, Ho is definitely a proud member of the geek culture, so it’s little surprise that he probably has one in his apartment and would choose to use it for his defense. The question is will he be any good with it?

A number of other Slow Horses season 5 first look images were also shared showing the rest of the Slow Horses team, including Gary Oldman’s Jackson Lamb, Kristin Scott Thomas’ Diana Taverner, Jack Lowden’s River Carthwright and more. Plus, we get our first look at the main new guest star for the season, Ted Lasso’s Nick Mohammed.

When Slow Horses season 5 premieres on September 24 the first two episodes of the season will be available to watch immediately. Following that one episode will be released weekly on Wednesdays. With six episodes in the season, that means Slow Horses season 5 will run through October 22.

You’ll need an Apple TV Plus subscription to watch Slow Horses season 5 when it premieres. In the meantime, you can catch up with all four previous seasons of the show on the streamer.