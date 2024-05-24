Elsbeth season 2: everything we know so far

It's no surprise that after the monumental success of Elsbeth season 1, CBS was quick to re-up the series for another season. Though it's early, we know that Elsbeth season 2 will be coming in the fall and we can't wait.

"Elsbeth has charmed audiences with its singular blend of delightful humor, distinctive 'how-done-it' storytelling, and the inventive, brilliant quirkiness of Elsbeth Tascioni," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement.

"Executive producers Robert and Michelle King have a stellar track record for creating critically acclaimed series full of unforgettable characters and, alongside showrunner Jonathan Tolins and his writing team, have developed an incredibly entertaining and engrossing New York City-centric world for the show to explore. We are grateful to the uniquely talented cast, led by Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce and Carra Patterson, for bringing these wonderful characters to life in the company of a world-class roster of weekly guest stars"

Here's everything we know about Elsbeth season 2.

Elsbeth season 2

We don't have a premiere date for Elsbeth season 2 just yet, but we do know that the show will air on Thursday nights for CBS.

Elsbeth will debut new episodes on Thursdays at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS, and will be preceded by the Young Sheldon spinoff Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage at 8 pm, Ghosts season 4 at 8:30 pm, and the freshman series Matlock with Kathy Bates at 9 pm ET/PT.

Elsbeth will air on CBS in the fall. You can watch CBS through your cable subscription. If you’ve cut the cord, you can also watch CBS live via streaming platforms like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream. Episodes will also be available to live stream for Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers.

You can watch the first season of Elsbeth on Paramount Plus, regardless of the subscription tier.

Elsbeth premise

Here's the official synopsis of Elsbeth from CBS:



"Elsbeth, starring Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, an astute but unconventional attorney who utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD. After leaving her successful legal career in Chicago to tackle a new investigative role in New York City, Elsbeth finds herself jockeying with the toast of the NYPD, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce). Working alongside Elsbeth is Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson), a stoic and ethical officer who quickly develops an appreciation for Elsbeth’s insightful and offbeat ways. Elsbeth is based on the character featured in The Good Wife and The Good Fight."

Elsbeth season 2 cast

It's too early to know casting details for Elsbeth season 2, but we can safely assume most of the cast will return for the second season.

Carrie Preston (True Blood) reprises her role as attorney Elsbeth Tascioni, a role that originated in The Good Wife and The Good Fight.

Wendell Pierce (The Wire) stars as Captain C.W. Wagner and Carra Patterson (Straight Outta Compton) is Officer Kaya Blanke.

We're looking forward to learning more about guest stars as we get closer to the season 2 premiere.

Elsbeth season 2 trailer

It's still too early for a trailer for Elsbeth season 2, but you can watch the trailer from the first season for a reminder of all the great memories.