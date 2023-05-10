Elsbeth: cast, trailer and everything we know about the Carrie Preston series

CBS has unveiled its fall TV lineup for the 2023-2024 season and among the staples like Survivor and The Amazing Race come new shows like Elsbeth. Based on characters established in The Good Wife and The Good Fight, Elsbeth is the story of an unconventional attorney who hopes to make a difference by becoming an investigator with the NYPD.

Here's everything we know about Elsbeth.

Elsbeth will premiere during the 2023-2024 fall television lineup on CBS. It's currently slated in the 10 pm ET/PT time slot on Thursdays, joining Young Sheldon, Ghosts and So Help Me Todd.

The premiere date hasn't been set yet for the US or UK, but as soon as that information is available, we'll have it for you right here.

Elsbeth plot

Here's the official synopsis of Elsbeth from CBS:



"Elsbeth, starring Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, an astute but unconventional attorney who utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD. After leaving her successful legal career in Chicago to tackle a new investigative role in New York City, Elsbeth finds herself jockeying with the toast of the NYPD, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce). Working alongside Elsbeth is Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson), a stoic and ethical officer who quickly develops an appreciation for Elsbeth’s insightful and offbeat ways. Elsbeth is based on the character featured in The Good Wife and The Good Fight."

Elsbeth cast

Carrie Preston (True Blood) reprises her role as attorney Elsbeth Tascioni, a role that originated in The Good Wife and The Good Fight.

Wendell Pierce (The Wire) stars as Captain C.W. Wagner and Carra Patterson (Straight Outta Compton) is Officer Kaya Blanke.

Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer and Jonathan Tolins serve as executive producers, with Tolins serving as showrunner. Robert King directed the pilot episode, which he wrote with Michelle King.

Elsbeth trailer

How to watch Elsbeth

Elsbeth will air on CBS in the fall. You can watch CBS through your cable subscription. If you’ve cut the cord, you can also watch CBS shows like Young Sheldon on CBS via streaming platforms like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream. Episodes will also be available to live stream for Paramount Plus premium subscribers.