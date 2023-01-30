Survivor season 44: release date and everything we know about the reality series

For nearly 23 years and over 43 seasons, Survivor has been one of the most popular reality TV shows of all time, and things look to keep rolling with Survivor season 44. As such, you shouldn't need much primer on what Survivor is — contestants are taken to a remote island and compete against each other, and the elements, to be the last one standing and win a $1 million prize. Or, as the tagline for the show reads, to "Outwit. Outplay. Outlast."

After Survivor season 43 just aired in fall 2022, fans don't have to wait too long for the next group of contestants to head to the island and start competing in immunity challenges, forming alliances and then breaking those alliances in shocking ways. CBS is teasing this season as "one of the most intense, unpredictable, inspirational and most entertaining seasons of Survivor."

Here is everything that we know about Survivor season 44.

The latest season of Survivor airs on Wednesday, March 1, on CBS at 8 pm ET/PT. That's less than three full months after Survivor season 43 ended on December 14, 2022.

Season 44 is going to kick off with a special two-hour season premiere.

For anyone who enjoyed having the reality doubleheader of Survivor and The Amazing Race in the fall, right now there's no indication that'll happen again this spring. As of right now, game show Lingo holds the 9 pm Wednesday time slot on CBS, with new series True Lies premiering at 10 pm ET/PT on the same day as the new season of Survivor.

Check out the logo for Survivor season 44.

(Image credit: CBS)

Survivor season 44 cast

We have not received an official cast breakdown for Survivor season 44, but the teaser for the new season shown at the end of season 43 featured a number of new cast members and a bit on their background. This includes a former NFL player for the Seattle Seahawks, someone studying to be a rocket scientist and someone who says she is enjoying soaking up every moment of the experience.

As soon as we have the official cast list we'll share it with you here. Who is going to follow in the footsteps of Survivor season 43 winner Mike Gabler?

Survivor season 44 trailer

Here is the teaser for Survivor season 44 that was shown as part of the finale. The footage certainly makes it look like the season is going to have a chance to live up to the proclamation that this will be one of the most entertaining seasons to date. Watch directly below:

Survivor season 44 host

There has only been one host for Survivor throughout its run and that's not changing with season 44, as Jeff Probst returns to the role. In addition to hosting the reality series (for which he has received four Emmys), Probst is also an executive producer on the series.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab), Probst teased the new season by saying, "The personalities are huge and wildly entertaining. The gameplay is really fun and very active, and the danger of living in the jungle is real."

Survivor season 44 location

After moving the show to different locations around the world for much of its run, Survivor has found a permanent home in the islands of Fiji. That is where Survivor season 44 will once again take place. Specifically, the season is being filmed on the Mamanuca Islands.

How to watch Survivor

When Survivor season 44 gets underway, viewers can watch it live on CBS. The CBS network is available to anyone with a traditional cable TV subscription, a TV antenna picking up local stations or a live TV streaming service with CBS, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. You can also stream the latest episodes the day after they air with any Paramount Plus subscription or live if you are a Paramount Plus premium subscriber.

If you are interested in watching past seasons of Survivor, there are a few options. First, Paramount Plus has all 43 previous seasons of the reality show available to stream on-demand. It is also available to stream on Hulu, but only from season 22 on. Netflix is also getting Survivor in February, but just a single season (season 32). You can also watch past seasons of Survivor for free on Pluto TV, you just have to deal with ads.

Despite Paramount Plus being in the UK, the US version of Survivor is not available to stream on the service for UK subscribers. However, a UK version of Survivor is in the works at the BBC.