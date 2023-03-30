Survivor fans split over Matthew's painful sudden exit

The Survivor season 44 cast has already seen an abnormally high volume of injuries in just a few short weeks, with an especially gnarly fall sending one player home early.

Ratu tribemate Matthew Grinstead-Mayle injured his shoulder all the way back on day two after an admittedly ill-advised rock climb ended with a full bone dislocation. The player has been dealing with the pain of said dislocation for seven days since on Survivor season 44, choosing to sit out of this week's physical challenge (an over-and-under obstacle course) to allow his body to heal.

"It's day ten and I'm still dealing with an immense amount of pain," Matthew told his Ratu comrade Kane. "I've been training to be here for like years so it's more than just the pain."

However, after the physical challenge—during which the Ratu and Soka tribes win, sending Tika to the Tribal Council — host Jeff Probst tells Matthew that he wants medical to take a look at his injury. "I know you've been struggling," Dr. Will tells him. "It's just, it's so weak that I can't even, I feel like gravity's going to pull it out of its socket and I'm just really worried because I'm only eating a couple hundred calories a day, and I just don't know how well my body can heal under the conditions I'm in," Matthew worries.

Jeff tells him that he's impressed that he's been playing through his injury. "When challenges came up that you could have sat out to try to preserve your own health, you fought for your tribe," Jeff says.

"I'm not one to give up on something that I want so badly," Matthew proclaims.

However, when it comes time for the Tika tribe to go to the Tribal Council, instead, they find Jeff sailing over to their camp on a boat.

"Matthew is no longer in the game due to his shoulder...he wisely opted to take care of himself long term," Jeff tells them, saying that the medical evacuation is emblematic of"the absolutely unpredictable nature of Survivor." The tribe is shocked, not only that they won't have to vote out one of their three players, but also at Matthew's early departure.

"He wanted to be here and he pushed through all of that pain...the fact that the game can change so fast, that's scary," Yam Yam says.

"Five minutes ago, I'm thinking they might vote me out," Josh says, relieved though saddened about Matthew's exit. "Now it's a new beginning."

Fans react to Matthew's early Survivor exit:

Most Survivor viewers were sorry to see Matthew go so soon, while others took to social media to air out their frustration at the competitor putting himself in harm's way in the first place. Here's what fans are saying:

