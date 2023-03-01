Meet the Survivor season 44 cast: who's who on the reality show

Eighteen individuals arrived on the island in Fiji, but only one is going to get to leave as a Survivor champion. Survivor season 44 marks the return of CBS' long-running reality TV series, with a new batch of contestants ready to try and outwit, outplay and outlast each other as they compete for a $1 million prize.

Leading the way for Survivor, as he has since the very beginning, is host Jeff Probst. Probst assured fans are going to see the social dynamics of alliances and betrayals that have become standard for the series as well as the first Survivor "showmance" (opens in new tab) in a number of years.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab), Probst said of the cast: "This group definitely came to play the game, and here's the truth about Survivor — great players make for great seasons. It's really that simple. I think we got it right this time!"

So, without further ado, let's meet the Survivor season 44 cast.

Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Yamil, who goes by the nickname "Yam Yam," is a salon owner from Puerto Rico. In his Survivor intro interview, he admits that the humidity in Fiji sucks, but he's used to it from Puerto Rico, which he thinks can give him an advantage. He also thinks his experience working in a salon is going to help him be able to connect with people.

Matt Blankinship

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

A security software engineer from San Francisco, Matt describes his job as kind of a digital bank robber (who then helps his employer figure out what they need to improve on). He thinks he can use those skills to notice and exploit small details in the other players to "cause mayhem."

Brandon Cottom

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Brandon works now as a security specialist for a company in Newton, Pa., but he is no stranger to high intensity competitions, having played in the NFL for the Seattle Seahawks. That will make him a strong contender in the physical aspects of the game, but also feels like when people get to know him they'll enjoy his positive and fun attitude.

Kane Fritzler

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Kane is ready to represent Canada in Survivor. The recent law school grad from Saskatchewan openly says he can remind people of a Sasquatch with his big body and goofy personality, but he is taking this game seriously. For him, the $1 million prize is secondary, he wants the title of "Sole Survivor."

Carson Garrett

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Survivor season 44's youngest contestant Carson is a rocket scientist, or at least he will be. This Georgia Tech student has plans to hide a bit in the background at the start of the game, but hopefully by the end he is in a position to be a puppet master influencing how critical votes go. Fun fact, Survivor is actually older than Carson.

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Hailing from Columbus, Ohio, Matthew is a barber shop owner who is on Survivor this season to win the $1 million and make his 4-year-old son's life better. He touts his ability to be adaptable as a key reason why he thinks he is going to have success amongst his fellow castaways.

Lauren Harpe

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

An elementary school teacher from Texas, Lauren is ready to school her fellow castaways who may underestimate her. This single mother of two is fully prepared to endure everything Survivor can throw at her to make sure that she comes out of the experience with some of the prize money.

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Heidi is a Puerto Rico native now working in Pittsburgh as an engineering manager. She is excited to join this new era of Survivor, following in the path of others that have inspired her like Sandra, the first two-time winner in Survivor history. Heidi wants to be the next contestant to inspire people.

Helen Li

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

San Francisco resident Helen may be small in stature, but she says she is fearless when it comes to playing the game. She believes her job as a product manager is going to be beneficial to her because it is "an exercise in persuasion." She hopes to model her game off of Erica from season 41, using the things people may see as weaknesses to her advantage.

Frannie Marin

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Frannie is a research coordinator from Cambridge, Mass. She joined Survivor to prove to herself that it is something she can handle. She thinks some of her strengths include staying calm as many things are going on and her zesty personality. She's ready to stab people in the back all while having a smile on her face.

Danny Massa

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Bronx native and New York firefighter Danny knows what it's like to have to live with a group of other people for extended periods with his time in the firehouse. He admits that coming into Survivor he is terrified, but he knows that so many of the best things in his life have terrified him, so he's excited to see what this new opportunity brings.

Bruce Perreault

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Bruce has the distinction of being the elder statesman of the Survivor season 44 cast, but despite playing against younger competitors, he knows he can hang. An insurance agent from Warwick, R.I., he thinks the key to winning Survivor is being a chameleon and adapting to any situation that comes up.

Maddy Pomilla

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Maddy was a charity projects manager from Brooklyn, N.Y., before she quit her job to participate in Survivor. Her strategy is to play the early part of the show "one-step back," but if she makes it to the merge make her charge to get out in front and be the one in control of the game.

Claire Rafson

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

A tech investor who calls Brooklyn, N.Y., home, Claire is confident that whatever she sets her mind to she can accomplish, so why should Survivor be any different? She can't wait for the twists and turns of the game with her fellow contestants and, of course, getting the chance to hang with Jeff Probst.

Jamie Lynn Ruiz

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Jamie Lynn, a marketing associate/yogi from Mesa, Ariz., first used the things she saw on Survivor to help her succeed in her corporate job, but now she plans to use that corporate experience to help her dominate the competition on the reality show, with yoga and meditation also helping as her guiding light.

Sarah Wade

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Trading the cold winds of Chicago for the beaches of Fiji, management consultant Sarah is excited to have Survivor push her to the limit and see what she is truly capable of. Coming from a male-dominated field, Sarah already knows that she has what it takes to hang in the competition.

Carolyn Wiger

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Carolyn has been a long-time fan of Survivor, but it took the encouragement of her son to convince her to compete on the show. A drug counselor from Minnesota, Carolyn knows that overcoming her own addiction and being sober for 13 years means she can handle anything that comes her way.

Josh Wilder

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Having survived a kidney transplant and cancer, Survivor is just the next challenge for Josh and is confident that he can outlast all of his competition. A surgeon from Atlanta, Josh doesn’t plan on sharing his profession to conceal how strategic he plans to be, especially as they may already see his athleticism as a threat.

Survivor season 44 airs new episodes of Wednesdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus.